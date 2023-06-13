Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System experts will lead key discussions on women’s health, new paths to treat and prevent brain disease, and closing the gap on health disparities at this year’s Aspen Ideas: Health and Aspen Ideas Festival from Wednesday, June 21, to Friday, June 30, in Aspen, Colorado.

“We are proud to partner with the Aspen Institute to examine key issues that drive innovation and advance health, societal, and systemic changes for the global community,” said Kenneth L. Davis, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai Health System and Trustee of Aspen Institute. “The exchange of bold ideas that lead to sustainable solutions to the world’s most complex problems is one of the reasons we have sponsored the Aspen Ideas Festival for over 10 years.”

This year’s Aspen Ideas Festival will feature a range of experts who will share their ideas and insight. Built around festival themes that include the mind, artificial intelligence, energy innovation, and more, Mount Sinai’s conversations will broaden the understanding of health, science, and innovative thinkers who are moving medicine forward for the health of people everywhere. Mount Sinai is a Presenting Sponsor of the Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Ideas: Health, and the only underwriter to support both events. Please note that event time and location details are subject to change; visit our website www.mountsinai.org/aspen for the most up-to-date details.

Dr. Davis will appear on a panel on identifying diseases in the earliest stages utilizing new nanotechnology—the associated opportunities and risks–on Friday, June 23, at 2:50 pm MDT in the East Lawn Tent at Aspen Meadows. The panel will be moderated by Health Affairs’ Editor-in-Chief, Alan Weil. Health Affairs is the nation's leading health policy journal.

Dr. Davis will also lead a conversation on new prevention strategies and treatments for brain disease on Sunday, June 25, at 3 pm MDT in the Booz Allen Hamilton Room at the Koch Building. He will be joined by Paul Kenny, PhD, Ward-Coleman Professor and Chair, Nash Family Department of Neuroscience; Fanny Elahi, MD, PhD, Director, Fluid Biomarker Research, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Ignacio Saez, PhD, Director, Human Neurophysiology Laboratory, at Icahn Mount Sinai.

Mount Sinai will host a panel discussion on women’s health that will be moderated by Monica Kraft, MD, Chair of the Mount Sinai Health System Department of Medicine. She will be joined by Elisa R. Port, MD, FACS, Chief, Breast Surgery, Mount Sinai Health System; Alan B. Copperman, MD, FACOG, Director, Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, Mount Sinai Health System; and Dolores Malaspina, MD, MS, MPH, Professor, Psychiatry, at Icahn Mount Sinai. This program will take place on Thursday, June 22, at 10:20 am MDT in the East Lawn Tent at Aspen Meadows.

Thomas Oxley, MBBS, PhD, BMedSc, FRACP, Director, Innovation Strategy, Mount Sinai Health System, will participate in a discussion on brain and computer interfaces on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:50 am MDT in the McNulty Room at the Doerr-Hosier Center.

Mount Sinai will host an executive luncheon talk on closing the gap on health disparities. Pamela Abner, MPA, CPXP, Vice President and Chief Diversity Operations Officer, Mount Sinai Health System, will moderate the roundtable and will be joined by Lynne Richardson, MD, FACEP, Co-Director, Institute for Health Equity Research, Icahn Mount Sinai, and Cardinale Smith, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Tisch Cancer Hospital at Mount Sinai. The roundtable will be held on Friday, June 23, at 12:15 pm MDT at Plato’s Restaurant in the Walter Isaacson Center at Aspen Meadows. This is a private event with limited capacity; please contact here for availability.

Mount Sinai clinicians will be onsite to provide complimentary full-body skin screenings and body scans with health and risk assessments. All of these offerings will be held at the Mount Sinai Health Experience, located in the Grove at Aspen Meadows. Sessions can be reserved in advance starting on Thursday, June 15, at [email protected]. For more information about Mount Sinai’s speakers, events, and activities at the Aspen Ideas: Health and Aspen Ideas Festival, visit our website at www.mountsinai.org/aspen.

