Newswise — New York, NY (February 8, 2022) — The Dubin Breast Center of The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center, raised over $2.5 million during its 11th annual online benefit at the end of 2021.

During the last decade, the Dubin Breast Center, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, has offered patients of all socioeconomic backgrounds access to the most groundbreaking research and clinical trials, as well as cold cap technology, which helps patients to retain their hair during chemotherapy, and personalized services such as massage, yoga classes, and therapy. To learn more about the Dubin Breast Center and to watch the annual benefit video, click here.

“I think the Dubin Breast Center is unique in that it’s the only place that I know of that is so patient-centered, in terms of the quality of the experience that the person will have,” said Elisa Port, MD, FACS, the Center’s Director and Chief of Breast Surgery for the Mount Sinai Health System, in the annual benefit video. “At Dubin we all share the same goal and vision—which is to provide patients with the best possible care for breast cancer that exists.”

The Dubin Breast Center offers the latest, most innovative approaches available for breast health and the treatment of cancer under one roof at one of the nation’s top-ranked hospitals. The Center offers patients integrated and compassionate care for every phase of breast health with a range of services which include breast imaging, breast pathology, breast reconstruction, medical oncology, radiation oncology, survivorship program, cold cap therapy, and support services. The team of breast cancer experts works together to provide seamless, personalized, and holistic care and focuses on the emotional as well as the physical health and wellness of people who have, or may be at risk for, cancer. For more information about the Center, click here.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.