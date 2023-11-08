Newswise — New York, NY [November 8, 2023] – The Mount Sinai Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health received more than $12 million in two new five-year contracts from the New York State Department of Health’s Occupational Health Clinic Network. The money will support injured and sick workers in the Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City regions—$1,341,000 per year for the city and $1,085,000 per year for the mid-Hudson.

The Mount Sinai Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health include a dedicated interdisciplinary team of occupational medicine physicians, ergonomists, industrial hygienists, and education and outreach specialists, all committed to promoting the health and safety of workers in various regions across New York State. In 1987, a groundbreaking report on occupational diseases in New York, spearheaded by physicians at the Selikoff Centers, prompted the state to authorize the establishment of the New York State Occupational Health Clinic Network; it is the only state with such a network. Today, the Selikoff Centers proudly carry on the legacy of this historic initiative, providing specialized care, preventive services, and advocacy for workers across the Mid-Hudson Valley and the five boroughs of New York City.

“We are honored to continue serving the workforce in the Mid-Hudson Valley and New York City,” said Michael A. Crane, MD, MPH, Medical Director of the Selikoff Centers for Occupational Health and of the World Trade Center Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence, Mount Sinai Health System, and Professor of Environmental Medicine and Public Health, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This funding enables us to uphold our commitment to protecting workers and providing comprehensive occupational health services, from prevention to treatment. The Selikoff Centers are dedicated to creating safer and healthier workplaces for all."

New York State reports more than 200 work-related fatalities and nearly 190,000 cases of occupational diseases and injuries each year. These figures, however, represent only a fraction of the problem, as work-related health conditions are often underreported. For workers who face injuries or illnesses as a result of their jobs, specialized care is not just a need but a right. The Selikoff physicians develop comprehensive care plans that prioritize the well-being of workers while ensuring a swift return to work and offering recommendations for job modifications when necessary.

“It is an honor and privilege to work with, serve, and advocate for workers in New York,” said Deborah A. Williams, NYC Selikoff Centers Advisory Board Chair, and Director for Safety and Health, District Council 37, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “We support the amazing work of the Selikoff Centers. Their staff work tirelessly to create, implement, and maintain the much-needed research, services, teachings, trainings, and clinical care that keeps New York City and State workers healthy and safe. Mount Sinai is a beacon of hope for so many and I am proud to be a part of this great endeavor.”

In addition to treating these individuals, the Selikoff Centers also focus on advocacy and education, which contribute to reducing the substantial economic burden that workplace injuries and illnesses place on workers and their families. These conditions lead to significant pain, suffering, disrupted careers, and devastated families, while also inflicting a considerable economic burden through direct medical costs and indirect costs related to lost production, forgone opportunities, and diminished investment.

“We are proud to serve working people in Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester Counties,” said John Gentile, MHV Selikoff Centers Advisory Board Chair and Retired Vice President, Communications Workers of America, Local 1103. “Through our advocacy for workers, both union and non-union, we help ensure a healthy and safe workplace for all in our state. We not only offer health care serves, but also workplace assessments and education.”

###

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it. Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,400 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2023-2024.