MS Awareness Week is observed March 12-18, 2023. MS Certified Specialist David Duncan, M.D., is available to discuss the latest developments in multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, alternative treatment options for people with MS and the latest clinical research focused on the disease.

Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s Multiple Sclerosis Center is a leading provider of care for people living with multiple sclerosis in New Jersey. The center is recognized as a Center for Comprehensive MS Care through the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s Partners in MS Care program. It is one of only two Centers for Comprehensive MS Care in the state’s Monmouth and Ocean counties.

MS Certified Specialist David Duncan, M.D., leads the center’s integrated and multidisciplinary clinical team as medical director, with almost 30 years of experience treating patients diagnosed with MS. Dr. Duncan

MS is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. Nearly one million Americans are currently living with MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The center’s specialists will provide a wide variety of services and treatments, such as physical, occupational, swallowing and speech therapies as well as addressing other problems frequently associated with MS including headaches, sleep disorders, vision problems, bladder and bowel issues, sexual problems, spasticity, pain, psychological well-being, and more.

Dr. Duncan completed his Neurology training at the University of Kentucky where he was awarded an honorary scholarship to the Max Planck Institute for Neurological Research in Cologne, Germany. He then completed a Functional Neuro-Imaging / Nuclear Medicine fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.

After beginning his career at the NYU Langone Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in New York, he led the premier CareMount Medical MS specialty practice (formerly Mount Kisco Medical Group) in New York, and treated patients at Holy Name Medical Center’s MS Center in Teaneck, NJ.

For more information about the MS Center, visit here. Dr. Duncan is best available Thursday, March 16 via phone call or Zoom.