Newswise — CLEVELAND—After helping to launch the careers of 30 medical school researchers, the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation is partnering again with Case Western Reserve—this time to increase scientific breakthroughs and bring effective treatments to patients more quickly.

The foundation’s $2 million grant will support recruitment of exceptional mid-career MD/PhD researchers to participate in an interdisciplinary collaborative that includes the school’s hospital partners.

“The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has long played a pivotal role in Case Western Reserve’s efforts to perform research that can change lives,” School of Medicine Dean Stan Gerson said. “This new commitment will further collaboration--among our faculty on campus and at area hospitals--to develop those discoveries into safe and effective treatments for patients. We deeply appreciate the foundation’s exceptional support.”

The collaborative focuses on some of humanity’s most devastating diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, as well as diabetes and obesity-related illnesses.

The new fellows program builds on the foundation’s 27-year relationship with Case Western Reserve; in total, the foundation’s investments in the university total more than $34 million.

The Mt. Sinai Scholars have secured more than $80 million in external research funding. Three of those scholars—Drew Adams, Derek Taylor, Paul Tesar—are now poised to play key roles in the collaborative, including assisting in efforts to attract the new Mt. Sinai Fellows.

“The Mt. Sinai Health Foundation has a long tradition of partnering with local research leaders and innovators to improve the health of our community and beyond,” said foundation President Mitchell Balk. “Through this grant supporting Case Western Reserve University and establishing the Mt. Sinai Fellows in Therapeutic Discovery, we are ensuring this critical initiative has the necessary talent to advance and optimize the discovery and development pipeline and improve patient outcomes.”

