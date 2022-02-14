Presentation Title: Nanotechnology for High-Performance Devices and Sensors

Speaker: Professor Stella W. Pang

Head, Department of Electrical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong

Director, Center for Biosystems, Neuroscience, and Nanotechnology, City University of Hong Kong

Member, State Key Laboratory of Terahertz and Millimeter Waves, City University of Hong Kong

Date: 1 March 2022

Time: 1500 to 1630, HKT

Venue: Online via Zoom

Registration here

Abstract

Nanotechnology is developed for a wide range of device and microsystem applications. The key requirements for nanotechnology, besides high resolution, are high uniformity over a large area and high reproducibility. Nanoimprint, dry etching, and conformal deposition are applied to generate high-performance devices and sensors. In this talk, we will show the results of applying three-dimensional (3D) asymmetrical nanopillars with sharp Fano resonance to detect low concentration cells, exosomes, and filipodia with high sensitivity. Using nanostructures on 3D platforms, cell migration behaviours can be controlled, and cancer cells can be separated from normal cells. Several low-profile, high-gain THz antennas with a concave cavity or two parallel dielectric metasurfaces will also be presented.

Biography

Stella W. Pang received the B.Sc. degree from Brown University in 1977, and the M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from Princeton University in 1978 and 1981, respectively. From 1981 to 1989, she was with the Lincoln Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. From 1990 to 2011, she was a professor of electrical engineering and computer science and the Associate Dean of the College of Engineering, University of Michigan. She is currently a Chair Professor and the Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong, and the Director of the Center for Biosystems, Neuroscience, and Nanotechnology.

She has over 400 technical articles, book chapters, and invited presentations and is the editor and author of 16 books, journals, and conference proceedings. She has nine patents granted in nanotechnology and microsystems and five pending. Her research interests include nanofabrication technology for biomedical, microelectronic, and optical devices. Dr. Pang is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Electrochemical Society, American Vacuum Society, and Hong Kong Institution of Engineers.