Newswise — Harrisburg, PA – NAQI Logix, a founding company at the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) at Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU), has received the coveted Gold Edison Award TM for social and cultural impact. The company’s revolutionary technology – NAQI Neural Earbuds, featuring NAQI’s Invisible User Interface – enables individuals to easily interact with digital devices through simple gestures, such as eye blinks or head tilts.

In 2023, TIME Magazine named NAQI Logic Earbuds one of the Top Inventions of 2023. The Edison Award TM is the latest in a growing list of accolades. “NAQI is a life-changing innovation, founded here in Central PA, that will give individuals accessibility to live a better life with newfound independence and opportunities,” said Eric Darr, PhD, HU President and CEO. NAQI’s technology, which can be placed inside earbuds and other wearables, empowers users to control wheelchairs, smart-home devices, internet browsing, and augmented/virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, all without the need for touch or voice commands, screens, or cameras. NAQI offers an effective alternative to brain implants for device control.

At the awards ceremony, Will Smith – a Black & Veatch employee who is a quadriplegic – drew a standing ovation after he showcased how he uses NAQI’s neural earbud to type emails and shop online. He has also used NAQI technology to drive a powered wheelchair. “I am always dreaming of new innovations. And then I discovered something truly revolutionary,” Smith said. “This simple device has given me a newfound sense of freedom. I can now control my computer, wheelchair, and other devices by simply making small head gestures and subtle facial movements, like clenching my jaw, raising my eyebrows, and blinking. It’s like a new superpower.” Dave Segal, the inventor and Chief Innovation Officer of NAQI Logix, called the recognition another milestone in bringing NAQI to commercial markets.

“It is a great honor to have our invention and team effort recognized with an Edison Award TM , which of course is named after America’s legendary inventor, Thomas Edison. I also want to thank Black & Veatch and Will Smith, who demonstrated NAQI onstage. We would also like to recognize Permobil for their ongoing support in helping us integrate NAQI into power wheelchairs. Lastly, we’d like to thank Harrisburg University for its early and ongoing support through its Center for Innovation and

Entrepreneurship.”

The World Health Organization and UNICEF estimate that more than 2.5 billion people globally use one or more assistive technologies for help with mobility, communication, or cognition. Segal reaffirmed NAQI’s commitment to supporting those who rely on assistive devices. “Our groundbreaking neural interface is set to revolutionize not just device interaction, but also AR and VR experiences,” he said. “We’re excited to collaborate with leading smart earbud and wearable brands to introduce NAQI to a Global audience.”

With over two dozen global patents protecting its technology, NAQI is actively partnering with global companies to extend its applications and bring this innovation to market. Mark Godsy, Naqi Logix CEO, emphasized, “Our mission is to empower everyone with NAQI’s capabilities and pave the way for a more inclusive and innovative future.”

ABOUT NAQI

NAQI was developed to empower disabled veterans and those requiring assistive technology with touch-free, voice-free, and screen-free control of their entire connected

world. Inspired by his quadriplegic friend’s desire to contribute to society, inventor Dave Segal envisioned an “Invisible User Interface” between humans and machines. To fulfill this vision, he developed breakthrough technology that reads electrical signals created by facial micro-gestures and uses them to navigate a nearly infinite number of commands and devices. NAQI represents the next generation of Human-Technology Interface (HTI).

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR INNOVATION AND ENTREPRENURSHIP

Powered by Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, the Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (CIE) delivers entrepreneurial education and start up support services to the previously underserved communities of women, the disadvantaged, and other minority groups, as well as entrepreneurs and companies looking to innovate in Central Pennsylvania.

Learn about their incubator program, networking events, and more: cie.harrisburgu.edu

ABOUT HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY

Harrisburg University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and is a private, nonprofit university offering bachelor's and graduate degree programs in the fields of science, technology, and mathematics. For additional information about the University's affordable, demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, please call 717-901-5146 or email [email protected]. Stay updated by following Harrisburg University on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.