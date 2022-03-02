Newswise — The National Academy of Engineering has elected UF professor Michele Manuel, Ph.D., to join the organization’s ranks, among the highest professional honors in engineering for those who have distinguished themselves in academia, private industry or government agencies.

Manuel, who is chair of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, is recognized for her research, implementation and teaching involving dissolving medical implants for surgery as well as self-healing metals and lightweight, high-performance alloys.

In the airline and aerospace industries, as an example, she contributed to the development of self-repairing metals that mend cracks caused by stress and fatigue without the need for skilled technicians or direct contact. Traditionally, the airline industry relies heavily on metallic materials, such as aluminum alloys, that can crack or even fail under the physical stress of frequent reloading. Repairing these fissures typically requires additional materials, an expert in repair techniques or even the replacement of entire components of the air or spacecraft. The self-repairing alloys are also more robust than the traditional repair technology.

Manuel received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Florida and a Ph.D. at Northwestern University, both in materials science and engineering. She then worked for NASA and General Motors Corp. before joining UF Materials Science and Engineering faculty as an assistant professor in 2008. In 2017, she was appointed as the first woman and person of color to hold the position of department chair in the department’s 60 plus-year history.

“Dr. Manuel is emblematic of the New Engineer who emerges from our college. Her research has given NASA and other industries game-changing technology and her leadership as chair of our department of Materials Science and Engineering lends immeasurable inspiration to our Gator Engineering students and graduates,” said Cammy Abernathy, Ph.D., dean of the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. “We’re honored to share the news of this well-deserved accolade. Congratulations, Michele!”

Manuel has received wide recognition for her teaching, research and leadership, including the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers (2013), NSF CAREER (2009), NASA Early Career Faculty (2012), American Society of Metals (ASM) Bradley Stoughton Award for Young Teachers (2013), ASM Fellow (2017), The Minerals, Metals and Materials Society (TMS) Early Career Faculty Fellow Award (2014), and many more.

She has edited five books, published over 60 peer-reviewed journal publications, contributed to over 100 technical presentations, been issued 15 patents and garnered nearly $40 million in research grants as primary investigator.

The National Academy of Engineering will formally induct the newest members during its annual meeting in Washington, D.C., in October.