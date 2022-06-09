Newswise — CHICAGO, June 9, 2022 — The National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA) was recently re-accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) and the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC) for its certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) and non-surgical pain management (NSPM) programs. Each program is re-accredited for the maximum five-year period.

The NCCA is the private not-for-profit accrediting branch of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE), which is the national standard-setting organization for credentialing groups including certification boards, licensing boards and associations. The ABNSC is a national peer review accreditation corporation for specialty nursing certification bodies and promotes the highest quality of specialty nursing practice through the establishment of standards of professional specialty nursing certification.

“The re-accreditations from the NCCA and ABSNC are the gold standard when it comes to providing certification for nursing professionals,” said NBCRNA Chief Executive Officer John C. Preston, DNSc, CRNA, FAANA, FNAP, APRN. “As a leader in advanced practice specialty nursing, our continued accreditation ensures the public that our programs meet or exceed the published expected quality standards and are consistent with other peer certification programs around the country. Maintaining our accreditation is yet another example of how the NBCRNA supports patient safety through lifelong learning and our commitment to quality.”

Over 55,000 nurses in the United States are certified to use the CRNA designation and 138 nurses are certified to use the NSPM-C designation. CRNAs are required to renew the Continued Professional Certification every four years and the NSPM program every four years. These programs are designed to meet the regulatory requirements of every state Board of Nursing in the United States.

For more information about NBCRNA and its certification programs, visit https://www.nbcrna.com/.

####

The National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA) is the United States certifying body for the initial, continued and subspecialty certification of the more than 55,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs). NBCRNA’s primary responsibility is to guard the well-being of the public by seeking to ensure that those who secure the CRNA credential have the necessary knowledge and skills to practice safely and effectively. NBCRNA accomplishes this mission through the development and implementation of credentialing programs that support lifelong learning among nurse anesthetists.