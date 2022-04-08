Date & Time: 17 – 19 May 2022, 9:00 AM-5:00 PM CST

Venue: Virtual

Meeting Programme

Registration here

Website

Objective

As part of Hong Kong Tech Forum, this conference will bring together leading experts from all over the world to exchange views on the recent trends in a variety of topics concerning the chemistry of 2D materials. The discussion will cover bottom-up and top-down syntheses of 2D materials, as well as their chemical functionalization. An overarching theme will be the experimental and theoretical methods by which materials are characterized with atomic precision. Attention will also be paid to the applications of 2D materials, particularly those that showcase reactivity in catalysis and energy storage.

Featured Speaker

Konstantin Novoselov

Nobel Laureate at National University of Singapore, Singapore

Prof Sir Konstantin ‘Kostya’ Novoselov FRS was born in Russia in August 1974. He has both British and Russian citizenship. He is best known for isolating graphene at The University of Manchester in 2004, and is an expert in condensed matter physics, mesoscopic physics and nanotechnology. Every year since 2014 Kostya Novoselov is included in the list of the most highly cited researchers in the world.

Presented by:

Hong Kong Tech Forum, City University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study, City University of Hong Kong

Nature Reviews Chemistry, Nature Chemistry, Nature Nanotechnology, Nature Communications, Nature Reviews Materials



