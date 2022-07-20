Newswise — WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 – AIP is launching "Initial Conditions: A Physics History Podcast" on July 21. Weekly episodes will delve into the collections of the Niels Bohr Library & Archives at the American Institute of Physics to uncover the unexpected stories behind physics discoveries. Co-hosts Maura Shapiro and Justin Shapiro use their knowledge of science and history to tell the stories that have been overlooked in the history of physics.

"I'm excited to share historically overlooked stories of physics to increase representation and expand our idea of what it means to be a physicist," said co-host Maura Shapiro. "My not-so-hidden agenda is to make physics fun and approachable by cloaking it in history and intrigue. If you are interested in history or science, or even in just learning new things, this podcast is for you. No knowledge of physics is required!"

"The history of physics is full of untold stories, forgotten documents, and amusing coincidences. Reconstructing the past is a fun and exciting process," said co-host Justin Shapiro. "I know I learned a lot about how scientific knowledge is produced while researching the different stories we feature this season. If we've done our job right, you'll also have fun learning about the history of physics."

The first three episodes, with the first scheduled to be released July 21, will examine how climate change was studied in the 20th century and how those debates about climate still resonate today. Future podcasts will dive into the history of black holes, historical romance, LGBTQ+ representation in the science community, an unknown area of study for Sir Isaac Newton, and many other fun and important topics.

The free episodes will be available weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, and almost everywhere else podcasts are available. New episodes can be downloaded each Thursday. More information, including a list of topics, transcripts, and guests, can be found here: https://www.aip.org/initialconditions.

In addition to the podcast series, the AIP Center for History of Physics will be launching a redesign of their online exhibit, The Discovery of Global Warming, featuring a summary of the history of climate change science, essays on topics about climate change, and links to current technical information. The contents are curated by Spencer Weart, a noted historian specializing in the history of modern physics and geophysics.

Until his retirement in 2009, Weart was director of the AIP Center for History of Physics. The Discovery of Climate Change website is an expansion of his book, "The Discovery of Global Warming," and has allowed him to update the text with new discoveries and information about climate change. The updated site will be mobile-optimized for users on the go, with searchable essays and a visual refresh to enhance the user experience. The visual upgrades and new content will go live in August.

