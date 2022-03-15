Newswise — HOUSTON (Mar. 15, 2022) – Memorial Hermann Health System will soon be breaking ground on Memorial Hermann Sports Park-Pearland, a new sports medicine and human performance facility on the campus of Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital. The facility is a collaboration between Memorial Hermann, Athlete Training and Health (ATH) and UT Physicians Orthopedics to provide a full range of medical care and athletic training for professional athletes, youth athletes, and active adults. The groundbreaking is currently scheduled to take place in summer 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with these great organizations in order to bring this incredible state-of-the-art facility to the Pearland community,” said Noel Cardenas, Senior Vice President and CEO of Memorial Hermann Pearland and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospitals. “There has been much success with a similar facility in Katy, so we know the full range of athletes in Pearland will benefit. The goal of Memorial Hermann Sports Park-Pearland is to be accessible to athletes of all caliber, from high school students to professional competitors, weekend warriors and beyond.”

The facility will be supported by UT Orthopedic physicians who already serve the Pearland community, such as Dr. Taggart Gauvain, Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston and orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.

“Our goal is to provide Pearland and the surrounding communities advanced and specialized orthopedic care in all areas including sports medicine, joint replacement, foot and ankle surgery, hand surgery, pediatric surgery, and concussion management, as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation,” said Dr. Gauvain. “Our partnership with Memorial Hermann and ATH will bring the highest level of physical therapy rehabilitation and athletic training under the same roof to offer a seamless experience as we work diligently to care for our patients.”

In addition to a UT Orthopedics clinic, the facility will also host a Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute clinic, physicians with sports medicine training, and an ATH training center with an adult fitness space, pro-style weight room and an indoor turf field for performance training. The facility will also have an outdoor turf field to host a variety of community sports leagues including soccer, football and lacrosse.

“We're excited to expand our collaboration with Memorial Hermann and UT Physicians Orthopedics into Pearland,” said Chris Slocum, Senior Director of Athletic Performance with Athlete Training and Health. “Not only will we bring award-winning, science-backed adult fitness and sports performance training to the Pearland community, but through this collaboration, we can also help injured athletes get back to their sport quicker by providing all of the surgery, rehabilitation, post-rehabilitation and training services they'll need in one spot. There is an increasing need for 360-degree care, including preventative care, and this all-star collaboration provides just that.”

Slated to open in spring 2023, the 50,000-square-foot facility represents a $15 million investment in the community. A similar facility, Memorial Hermann Sports Park-Katy, opened in fall 2019.