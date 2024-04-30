Newswise — As the Co-Chief of the Division of Gynecologic Oncology and Vice Chair, Dept. Obstetrics & Gynecology at Hackensack Meridian Health (HMH), Dr. Ami Vaidya is at the top of her field. And recently the surgical oncologist learned what it was like to feel on top of the world – after reaching the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro. The ambitious hike has been a bucket list challenge she’s been dreaming about since junior high.

“In 7th grade social studies I had the opportunity to study Kenya and I learned it borders Mt. Kilimanjaro and I thought wow, this is fascinating. I would love to get to the top of that point some day! So as a 12 year old I filed it away in my mind. I went off to college and med school and of course after becoming a physician with a cancer speciality – there’s no time to do that,” Dr. Vaidya said.

But the goal never left her mind. And after years of putting others first – including her husband and two daughters, her all female gynecologic cancer surgery team at the John Theurer Cancer Center and countless patients – Dr. Vaidya decided it was time to do something for herself. She took the plunge to climb the 19,341 feet of Africa’s tallest peak.

“It’s the classic story for every woman – we don’t prioritize ourselves. But I was ready to really challenge myself in a physical way and an opportunity came up to do something for me. This time there was no reason to say no. And so my training began.”

Months of training locally in NJ through Bear Mountain and doing long walks carrying free weights in a backpack, eventually led her to that place in Africa that she studied and fantasized about as a child.

“It took five days to go up. And the first couple days it was refreshing to feel removed from my world and my existence. I felt well trained and well prepared. We had our oxygen levels checked daily and were constantly asked about how we were feeling in case of altitude sickness. I felt fantastic until about 15,000 feet,” she said.

Then, Dr. Vaidya went from feeling on top of the world to one of the lowest points of her life. Somewhere between 15,000 and 19,000 feet she began suffering from oxygen deprivation. Turns out her levels had dropped to a dangerously low 60%. An unfamiliar feeling for this successful doctor, who has always been the one telling others to keep fighting.

“Being a surgeon, I’m supposed to be the captain of the ship. I’m the one who advocates for the patient and leads the team. Now suddenly, I’m the one in this vulnerable position who needs help. I needed the support of my friends and the leaders on the trip,” she admitted.

“I felt like I couldn’t do it. I mean, I couldn’t breathe. But I also had something to prove to myself.

I could not fail. And my hiking team did not let me fail. They continued to give me oxygen and at one point when I became hypothermic, even in 5 layers, another man gave me his downe jacket. So the power of the team and the power of friends and the power of this incredible community all came through,” Dr. Vaidya added.

And with that she got to the top of the peak, blazing a brand new kind of trail for herself and any other woman who needs a challenge. Now back to work saving lives at HMH, Dr. Vaidya says with May being Women’s Health Month, now may be the perfect time to set a new goal.

“It doesn’t have to be climbing a mountain! But it is important to take care of ourselves both physically and psychologically. Because when we’re fully healthy and fulfilled, we can be so much more to the people who rely on us. And you don’t have to do it alone. I have learned time and time again, there’s real power in trusting others and in having a great team,” she said.

