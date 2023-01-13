Newswise — (WASHINGTON D.C) Jan. 13, 2023 –The Journal of Molecular Evolution, in partnership with American University and the Institute for Genomics and Evolutionary Medicine at Temple University, will host a free conference for career scientists, researchers and students at AU in March.

This three-day conference will feature invited talks from the journal’s editorial board members, selected talks on submitted abstracts, a poster session, and presentations for new researchers on the funding landscape for molecular evolution in the United States from National Science Foundation program officer Paco Moore (evolutionary processes) and NASA Astrobiology program officer Lindsay Hays.

Friday March 17 to Sunday March 19

The three-day, all-day conference is open to the public and free. It will take place at American University's Hall of Science located on AU’s campus at 4400 Massachusetts Avenue, Washington, D.C. 20016. American University’s 125,000-square-foot Hall of Science officially opened its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, it’s been transformed into a hub of cutting-edge science teaching and research for both undergrad and graduate students. The hall’s state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms are home to AU’s departments of biology, environmental science, chemistry and neuroscience.

https://igem.temple.edu/jmev/registration

Molecular evolution as a distinct discipline began to take shape in the 1960s as insights from biochemistry and population genetics combined with the emerging field of molecular biology, which offered new tools for comparing biomolecules and their sequences across evolutionary distance.

Just as molecular evolution emerged from the techniques and insights of molecular biology, biological chemistry, and population genetics, the field has kept pace through monumental changes in the life sciences, as advances in molecular biology have brought about the new paradigms of genomics, bioinformatics, and systems biology. In the last 50 years, molecular evolution has provided a clearer understanding of evolutionary history, evolutionary processes, and the diversity of the biosphere. The Journal of Molecular Evolution publishes computational, theoretical, and experimental work in the growing field of molecular evolution and is part of the Springer Nature family of journals.

All visitors to AU’s campus must abide by the university’s policies on COVID-19.