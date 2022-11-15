With the holidays almost upon us, your audience may be headed to their favorite salon to keep their summer tans. However, using tanning beds is putting them at risk for developing melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer.

A new article published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology suggests that indoor tanning is the most frequent cause of multiple primary melanomas, which is when a patient develops additional melanomas after their first one. In fact, the research showed that melanoma patients with who use tanning beds more than 10 times have nearly double the risk of having a second or multiple melanomas.

This research adds to the growing body of research on the dangers of indoor tanning, including:

