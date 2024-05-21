Newswise — A new study published in the American Heart Association Journal Hypertension, shows a new screening could potentially predict preeclampsia in pregnant women earlier.

Preeclampsia, a complication of pregnancy, is due to having high blood pressure.

According to the study, the new screening would use maternal history, ultrasound data and blood makers tests to determine the risk of getting preeclampsia.

According to the American Heart Association, preeclampsia affects one in 25 pregnancies in the U.S. and is the leading cause of maternal death worldwide.

George Washington University has experts available who can offer insight. If you would like to schedule an interview, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

Caitlin Murphy is a research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert in maternal and child health, women’s health, reproductive health and disparities in health among vulnerable populations.

Nancy Gaba is professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the GW School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.



