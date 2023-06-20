New research published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that use of hair, skin, and nail supplements has nearly doubled in recent years. Of the 40,959 study participants, the supplement users were more often younger (20-39 years-old) and female.

Despite the rapid growth, there is limited data to support hair, skin, and nail supplement use. In fact, there can be significant risks:

Biotin, one of the most common supplements, can interfere with thyroid and cardiac function testing.

Heavy metals, including arsenic, lead, mercury, and cadmium, have been found in best-selling collagen supplements.

In addition, there are numerous safety concerns, including nutrient “overdosing”, lack of warning labels, and quality issues. The use of health-related claims without adequate evidence, such as “promotes younger looking skin”, may also mislead consumers.

