Dr. Olveen Carrasquillo, a principal investigator with the NIH's All of Us research program at the University of Miami, just today published a new study that tests the Latino Epidemiological Paradox--a heavily debated finding that despite having more risk factors for disease and lower socio-economic status among other setbacks, Latinos have similar or even better health outcomes (in areas of cardiovascular disease, cancer, infant mortality, etc.) than their non-Hispanic White (NHW) counterparts.

But levering the large, diverse pool of data from the All of Us Study, Dr. Carrasquillo's new study shows that Latinos maintain higher rates of cardiovascular disease compared to NHW. Thus, the new study chips away at the paradox and further adds fuel to the debate, but also shows the significance of the All of Us Study, which is fulfilling its mission in providing more definitive evidence on population health.

Dr. Carrasquillo can elaborate on the implications of the study, complexities with Latino health (such as language, diverse health outcomes in Latino subpopulations (i.e. Cuban vs. Mexican), the significance of the findings for Latino Health and the importance of large diverse health databases (such as All of Us), which houses the largest Latinx cohort of its size.

Here's the link to the study that published today.

https://link.springer.com/epdf/10.1007/s11606-022-07625-y?sharing_token=n632A-wx88PQHTydjEQClPe4RwlQNchNByi7wbcMAY5q08Qo3AnRkRHy-7vttX27-gqny4LJbbHdiY67S7C8IndTEAt7BYseLd6Efq_z0PnbQbX9vsVL95y19ZrcbfbCnQYZnAJnJ-a_lRBnq0lEjvpt9IdzdXOXL3k_H7dpmu0%3D

The NIH write-up provides great perspective on the findings.

https://www.researchallofus.org/spotlight/new-study-fuels-debate-about-the-latino-epidemiological-paradox-in-the-u-s/