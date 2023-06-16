Newswise — New Voices in Translation Studies journal, produced by the International Association for Translation and Intercultural Studies (IATIS) in conjunction with Chalermprakiat Center of Translation and Interpretation, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, has been ranked among the top 10% (Tier 1) of journals with the highest SJR citation value, at 28th out of 982 journals in the Literature and Literary Theory category, and 274th out of 1,159 journals, or in Quartile 1, in the Linguistics and Language category, on the Scopus/SJR database.

New Voices in Translation Studies has been in circulation since 2005 by IATIS with the aim of promoting research in translation, interpretation, and cross-cultural communication. As a non-profit journal, it charges no publishing fees, and has a volunteer editor system. In addition, it only publishes high-quality works of young researchers, scholars in other fields who want to start publishing works related to translation, and researchers from regions where translation science is not yet a prevalent field to promote the sustainable development of translation science.

In 2022, the New Voices in Translation Studies journal switched to the Open Journal System (OJS), with support from the Research Division and Chalermprakiat Center of Translation and Interpretation, Faculty of Arts, Chulalongkorn University, and is supervised by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phrae Chittiphalangsri, lecturer at the Translation Center and Co-Vice President of IATIS. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Prae Chittiphalangsri also serves on the editorial board of journal.

For more information on New Voices in Translation Studies you can access https://newvoices.arts.chula.ac.th/index.php/en/issue/archive

(Information from Office of Research Affairs, Chulalongkorn University)