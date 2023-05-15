Newswise — Mount Sinai Health System in New York, as part of its drive to bring high-quality, innovative, and dedicated care to patients in the southeast Florida area, is opening a personalized concierge care facility at 360 Rosemary in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mount Sinai New York-Concierge Care is the third Mount Sinai facility in Florida offering access to innovative, research-driven expertise from one of New York City’s largest academic health systems. The two other Palm Beach County locations are Mount Sinai Doctors New York-Palm Beach, launched in 2018, and Mount Sinai Heart New York-Palm Beach, launched in 2015.

“With the opening of the newest Mount Sinai Health System Concierge Care facility in downtown West Palm Beach, our Health System continues to expand and to find a way to bring the best patient-centered care to Florida,” said Kenneth L. Davis, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Patients have choices and expect high-level medical care and access to our top-ranked specialists in New York, and this practice will meet the needs of a very savvy patient population.”

Mount Sinai New York-Concierge Care will offer two membership options—premier and premier plus—with services including 24/7 access to physicians, home visits, extended visits, telehealth appointments, cardiac assessments, annual full-body skin exams, nutrition counseling, screenings, and more. This facility will be located on the ground level of the 360 Rosemary office building at 575 Fern Street in West Palm Beach. The space will consist of 5,850 square feet and 10 exam rooms, a dermatology spa and treatment room for cosmetic procedures and hydrofacials, dermatological laser, X-ray, and ultrasound.

“Convenient access to outstanding health care is an essential component of all great neighborhoods,” said Gopal Rajegowda, Partner at Related Southeast. “Related is proud to welcome Mount Sinai New York, expanding health care offerings for those who live and work in the community, and further supporting the evolution of healthy lifestyle and longevity in downtown West Palm Beach.”

“The new Concierge Care Practice in West Palm Beach will provide comprehensive, personalized care for patients with the goal of keeping patients well and out of the hospital,” said Alicia Gresham, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Network Practices at the Mount Sinai Health System. “As we continue to see more older adults and a growing younger demographic moving to the area who want a healthy lifestyle and longevity, we have included services to optimize health and wellness including annual cardiology assessments, pulmonary care and testing, annual skin exams, and more.”

Patients of Mount Sinai New York-Concierge Care will have access to leading Mount Sinai experts in concierge medicine, dermatology, nutrition, and cardiology to receive state-of-the-art treatment options, consultations, and personalized visits. Immediate access to specialists will be offered along with expedited access to Mount Sinai specialists in New York and a network of specialists in Palm Beach County, should patients need. Patients will also have access to a dedicated clinical team and patient navigators to coordinate care in the office, at home, or at a local hospital, as well as local events where patients can listen to Mount Sinai physicians speak on trending topics in health and wellness.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, nearly 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture outpatient surgery centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. We are consistently ranked by U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals, receiving high "Honor Roll" status, and are highly ranked: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” ranks Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital among the country’s best in several pediatric specialties.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.