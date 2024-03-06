Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La – Ochsner Health, a national leader in employee retention and satisfaction, proudly announces its recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This recognition underscores Ochsner’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that values diversity, equity, and inclusion and promotes career advancement for women.

In a survey conducted by Newsweek that included more than 142,000 women across more than 848,000 American companies, Ochsner Health, classified as a large company on the list, earned 5 out of 5 stars.

“We are immensely proud that Ochsner’s dedication to creating an environment where our female employees can thrive has been recognized. Women are the core of our organization, accounting for 79.9% of the workforce across our system at Ochsner Health. Through empowerment, respect and equal opportunity, we strive to equip each employee with the tools for both professional and personal growth. We firmly believe that excellence is an ongoing journey, and together, we can accomplish great things,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president and chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health.

At Ochsner, numerous programs have been implemented to support its female employees. Ochsner’s Career Development Program offers free regional and systemwide courses leading to career opportunities within the organization and the Ochsner Learning Institute serves as a resource for professional development available to all within the organization. Employees have access to an array of digital and in-person educational courses, podcasts and books designed to support professional well-being and growth. Furthermore, a career center is available to assist employees as they explore career advancement opportunities.

Comprehensive and unique benefits, such as lifestyle benefits, education assistance, and family-building benefits, are also available, ensuring that the well-being of our employees remains a priority both at work and at home. The Women Empowering Women (WoW) group is open to all employees and supports women of diverse ages and backgrounds through professional development, community outreach, wellness resources and more.

This recognition marks the second time in 2024 that Ochsner has been honored by Newsweek. Earlier this year, Ochsner was named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity for the second consecutive year. Known for high-quality compassionate care, Ochsner extends the same level of care and respect to its workforce.

“Despite advancements in workplace equality, women still encounter significant barriers in terms of leadership opportunities, fair compensation and other forms of discrimination. Recognizing and addressing these challenges are crucial for progress,” said Newsweek Global Editor in Chief Nancy Cooper. "It is important to highlight companies that are leading the way in fostering a culture of equality and respect. To that end, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce America's Greatest Workplaces 2024 For Women."

For more information about Ochsner Health including career opportunities, visit www.ochsner.org.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 38,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.