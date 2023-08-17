Newswise — For its dedication to increasing mental health support for the Latinx community, Cal State Fullerton’s Ánimo Latinx Counseling Emphasis was recognized as one of 19 Examples of Excelencia Finalists in the nation for 2023.

The award from Excelencia in Education, a national nonprofit organization that champions Latinx success in higher education, highlights programs across the country that have demonstrated a commitment to accelerating Latinx student success. Excelencia in Education previously named Ánimo one of 10 “Programs to Watch” in 2022 for the curriculum’s use of shared culture and language, which fosters a sense of belonging and academic achievement.

The program, launched in 2018, trains aspiring mental health professionals to effectively approach a variety of clinical issues, including those related to the Latinx community, such as intergenerational family conflict, ethnic identity, immigration and intersectionality.

Olga Mejía, associate professor of counseling and program director, says the Latinx community has a high need for culturally responsive bilingual and bicultural clinical skills.

Mejía said: “Ánimo is very close to my heart personally and professionally. Building Ánimo is a way to give back to my own community. I strongly work on infusing Latinx cultural values into all my work within the program.”

Read more about Mejía and the program.

