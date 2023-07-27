Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) — Nine members of the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) have been selected to join the 2023 Class of Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. These Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are among the largest cohort to date to be inducted into the American Academy of Nursing.

The 2023 class of AAN Fellows features 253 nurse leaders, representing 40 states, the District of Columbia, and 13 countries. In welcoming these Fellows, the Academy will be comprised of more than 3,000 leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice, and academia that champion health and wellness, locally and globally.

Kelly Wiltse Nicely, PhD, CRNA, FAANA, of Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Francis Gerbasi, PhD, CRNA, John Preston, DNSc, CRNA, APRN, FNAP, FAANA, Danilo Lovinaria, DNP, MBA, APRN, CRNA, CHSE, FNAP, FAANA, of University of Minnesota Physicians and Minneapolis Veterans Affairs, Bernadette Henrichs, PhD, CRNA, CCRN, CHSE, FAANA, of Barnes-Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing and Washington University Department of Anesthesiology, Gloria Chan, DNP, CRNA, of Staten Island University Hospital, Kevin Buettner, PhD, CRNA, FAANA, of University of North Dakota, Lori Schirle, PhD, RN, CRNA, of Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, Paul Austin, PhD, CRNA, of Texas Wesleyan University School of Health Professions, will be inducted at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, October 5-7, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The 2023 class features the CEO of the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) (Francis Gerbasi), the CEO of the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (John Preston) and COA Vice President (Paul Austin).

“Having such a large representation of CRNAs selected as fellows by the American Academy of Nursing is an incredible honor and a testament to their work and accomplishments,” said AANA president Angela Mund, DNP, CRNA. “I’m thrilled to see so many AANA members given this recognition and opportunity.”

The 2023 Fellows were selected based on their contributions to advancing the public’s health. Induction into the Academy is a significant milestone in which past and current accomplishments are honored by their colleagues within and outside the profession.