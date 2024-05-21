Newswise — Irvine, Calif.—The University of California, Irvine Alumni Association will bestow its highest honor, the Extraordinarius award, on Sir David MacMillan, Ph.D. ’96, at the 2024 Lauds & Laurels ceremony on Oct. 10. This event will recognize MacMillan and 21 other highly accomplished Anteaters for their significant contributions to the university and the broader community.

“David MacMillan’s remarkable achievements not only bring pride to his alma mater but also exemplify the excellence UC Irvine fosters,” said Brian Hervey, vice chancellor for university advancement and alumni relations and president of the UCI Foundation. “His groundbreaking work serves as a testament to the caliber of scholars produced by our institution.”

Since earning a Ph.D. in chemistry at UC Irvine – which he calls transformative – MacMillan has profoundly impacted the scientific world. He received the Nobel Prize in 2021 for his trailblazing work in chemistry, notably for pioneering asymmetric organocatalysis chemical synthesis methods that facilitate medicine development. MacMillan serves as the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry at Princeton University.

“UC Irvine changed, shaped and amplified my life in so many measurable and immeasurable ways,” MacMillan said. “It was the start of my research career, and I am honored to receive this recognition from the institution that played such a pivotal role in shaping my journey.”

MacMillan was also honored as a knight bachelor by Queen Elizabeth II as part of her 96th birthday celebration and Platinum Jubilee. He was acknowledged for his significant scientific contributions and influence, earning him the title of “Sir.”

The Lauds & Laurels ceremony is one of UC Irvine’s most long-standing traditions, hosted by the UC Irvine Alumni Association and its board of directors. It recognizes those who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to the university’s values through exemplary service, professional excellence and personal achievement.

“The Lauds & Laurels ceremony is a testament to the enduring impact of the Anteater community and its dedication to making a difference,” Hervey said. “We are proud to celebrate these individuals who embody the spirit of excellence and service that defines UC Irvine.”

Fifteen Anteaters will be honored as Distinguished Alumni at the October event – each representing a different UC Irvine school or unit:

Pamina Barkow ’03, MBA ’16 – The Paul Merage School of Business

– The Paul Merage School of Business Tracy Carmichael ’03, Ph.D. ’13 – School of Education

– School of Education Jonathan H. Chen, Ph.D. ’09, M.D. ’11 – Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences

– Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences Sean Garcia-Leys, J.D. ’16 – School of Law

– School of Law Manu Gulati, M.S. ’95 – The Henry Samueli School of Engineering

– The Henry Samueli School of Engineering JohnRey Hassan ’10 – Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing

– Sue & Bill Gross School of Nursing Harry Herr, M.D. ’69 – School of Medicine

– School of Medicine David Israelsky ’03 – School of Humanities

– School of Humanities Sana U. Khan ’86 – School of Biological Sciences

– School of Biological Sciences Kelsey Morgan ’10, Ph.D. ’24 – School of Social Ecology

– School of Social Ecology Tony Ortiz ’98 – School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences

– School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Susan L. Polan, Ph.D. ’94 – Program in Public Health

– Program in Public Health Darcy Prevost, M.F.A. ’09 – Claire Trevor School of the Arts

– Claire Trevor School of the Arts Jeffrey Thomson, MA ’69, Ph.D. ’72 – School of Physical Sciences

– School of Physical Sciences Shelley Thunen ’90, MBA ’92 – School of Social Sciences

Additional honorees are:

Bruce Endsley ’74 – Outstanding Alumnus Athlete

– Outstanding Alumnus Athlete Martha Morales Hernandez, Ph.D. ’24 – Outstanding Graduate Student

– Outstanding Graduate Student Allison Lim ’15 – Distinguished Young Alumna

– Distinguished Young Alumna Amy S. Ricks – Outstanding Staff Achievement

– Outstanding Staff Achievement Hassan Shaikh – Outstanding Undergraduate Student

– Outstanding Undergraduate Student Toshiki Tajima, Ph.D. ’75 – Outstanding Faculty Achievement

The 53rd Lauds & Laurels ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency Irvine. For more information, visit alumni.uci.edu/lauds.

