Newswise — PHOENIX, February 29, 2024 — Research on patient-centered treatment of head and neck cancers will be presented at the 2024 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium, which takes place in Phoenix and online today through March 2. Media registration is available via our press kit, and general registration is available via the meeting website.

Seven high-impact studies recommended by symposium leadership for media are noted below. All abstracts are available online. Experts are available to provide outside commentary and perspective on research at the meeting; contact ASTRO’s media relations team to schedule an interview.

Abstract 1: Pembrolizumab with or without lenvatinib as first-line therapy for recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (R/M HNSCC): Phase 3 LEAP-010 study

Session: Plenary I, Thursday, February 29, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Lisa Licitra, MD, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori, University of Milan

Abstract 8: Phase I/II study of a novel MDM-2 inhibitor (APG-115-alrizomadlin) in p53 wild type salivary gland cancers

Session: Plenary I, Thursday, February 29, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Paul L. Swiecicki, University of Michigan

Abstract LBA1: Early disease recurrence following post-operative HPV ctDNA directed active surveillance in oropharyngeal carcinoma – Outcomes of a prospective pilot study

Session: Plenary I, Thursday, February 29, 1:30 – 3:00 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Linda Chen, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Abstract LBA2: Efficacy of a navigation-based intervention vs usual care for decreasing delays in starting guideline-adherent adjuvant therapy for patients with head and neck cancer

Session: Plenary II, Friday, March 1, 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Evan M. Graboyes, MD, Medical University of South Carolina

Abstract 14: Long-term efficacy of risk-directed, de-escalated post-operative adjuvant therapy for surgically resected locally advanced, human papillomavirus-positive oropharynx squamous-cell carcinoma (HPV+ OPSCC): A non-randomized, multi-arm phase 2 trial

Session: Plenary II, Friday, March 1, 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Wade L. Thorstad, MD, Washington University, St. Louis

Abstract 16: FDG-PET-based selective de-escalation of radiotherapy for HPV-related oropharynx cancer: Results from a phase II trial

Session: Plenary II, Friday, March 1, 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Samuel N. Regan, MD, University of Michigan

Abstract 17: Early outcomes for a single-arm phase I/II trial of Selective Avoidance of nodal VolumEs at minimal Risk (SAVER) in the contralateral N0 neck of patients with p16-positive oropharynx cancer

Session: Plenary II, Friday, March 1, 10:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., Mountain time

Presenter: Jason K. Molitoris, MD, PhD, University of Maryland

ABOUT THE SYMPOSIUM

The Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium is cosponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The symposium features interactive and case-based discussions that address new multidisciplinary therapies, guidelines, supportive care and disparities in the treatment of head and neck cancer. Highlighted sessions include plenaries featuring clinical trials reports and studies from medical, surgical and radiation oncologists; keynote discussions on increasing diversity in clinical trials and the evolving role of immunotherapy for head and neck cancers; and panels on topics such as new therapies for recurrent disease and improving survivorship care for patients.

