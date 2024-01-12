With only three days to go before the first voters weigh in on the Republican presidential race in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, January 15, Americans will be wondering how the important topics of foreign policy, the U.S. economy, immigration and government spending will be handled by the candidates.

Matthew Hall, the David A. Potenziani Memorial College Professor of Constitutional Studies and Director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy at the University of Notre Dame, and an expert on American politics and democracy, can discuss and answer questions about this, and other upcoming, crucial events in our 2024 presidential election year.