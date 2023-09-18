Newswise — September 18, 2023 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the foundation’s Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards.
“Year after year, the NREF receives applications from some of the most promising researchers in the country. The decisions were extraordinarily difficult this year. The exceptional quality of the proposals submitted by the awardees makes us optimistic for the future of neurosurgery. We are grateful for the generosity of the donors, sections and affiliated organizations who make these awards possible,” stated Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS, NREF Research Committee chair.
As the premier funder of neurosurgical studies, the NREF provides funding for studies in basic, translational and patient-oriented clinical research for investigators in North America.
Open to residents only, the NREF Research Fellowship Grant provides training for neurosurgeons who are preparing for academic careers as clinician investigators. Applicants must be physicians who have been accepted into, or who are currently in approved residency training programs in neurological surgery in North America.
The NREF Young Clinician Investigator Award supports junior faculty who are pursuing careers as clinical investigators. Applicants must be neurosurgeons, no more than two years from the end of their clinical training, who are full-time faculty in North American teaching institutions.
The 2023-24 Research Fellowship Grant and Young Clinician Investigator Award recipients are:
haruta G. Furey, MD, Barrow Neurological Institute
Award: 2023-24 NREF & SBTF Research Fellowship Grant on behalf of the AANS/CNS Section on Tumors
Project Title: Characterizing glioma evolution through longitudinal cerebrospinal fluid liquid biopsy in a Phase 0/2 clinical trial of niraparib for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma
Sponsor: Nader Sanai, MD, FAANS
Vivek Sean Gupta, MD, Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine
Award: 2023-24 NREF & AANS/CNS Section on Pediatric Neurological Surgery Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Microstructural Injury to the Brainstem and Spinal Cord Determines Outcomes in Chiari Malformation and Syringomyelia
Sponsor: David Limbrick, MD, PhD, FAANS
Natasha T. L. Ironside, MD, University of Virginia
Award: 2023-24 Academy of Neurological Surgeons Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Predicting Hematoma Expansion in Spontaneous Intracerebral Hemorrhage
Sponsors: Gustavo Kunde Rohde, PhD and Min Park, MD, FAANS
Elena Kurudza, MD, University of Utah
Award: 2023-24 NREF & Andrew T. Parsa Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Utilizing Chimeric Antigen Receptor Macrophages (CAR-M) to promote tumor phagocytosis and repolarization of the tumor microenvironment in Glioblastoma
Sponsor: Minna Roh-Johnson, PhD
Ryan M. Naylor, MD, Mayo Clinic
Award: 2023-24 NREF & Academy of Neurological Surgeons Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Implications of KRAS Mutations in Brain Arteriovenous Malformations
Sponsor: David J. Daniels, MD, PhD, FAANS
Peyton Lubbock Nisson, MD, Barrow Neurological Institute
Award: 2023-24 NREF & Bagan Family Foundation Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Vascular-Endothelial-Growth-Factor A and Angiogenesis Role in the Growth and Rupture of Intracranial Aneurysms. The Missing Link in a Complex Pathophysiologic Process in Females
Sponsor: Tomoki Hashimoto
Jonathon J. Parker MD, PhD, Mayo Clinic Arizona
Award: 2023-24 NREF & Academy of Neurological Surgeons Young Clinician Investigator Award
Project Title: Short Fiber Stimulation to Suppress Epileptiform Activity in Human Neocortical Epilepsy
Sponsor: Greg Worrell, MD, PhD
Kunal Patel, MD, UCLA
Award: 2023-24 NREF & Gladiator Project Young Clinician Investigator Award on behalf of the AANS/CNS Section on Tumors
Project Title: Visualization, quantitation, and targeting of infiltrating glioblastoma cells with pH sensitive amine chemical exchange saturation transfer magnetic resonance imaging
Sponsor: Harley Kornblum, MD, PhD
Jeffrey I. Traylor, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center
Award: 2023-24 NREF & AANS/CNS Section on Tumors Research Fellowship Grant
Project Title: Investigating acquired resistance to DHODH inhibition in IDH mutant glioma
Sponsor: Samuel McBrayer, PhD
The application for the 2024-25 NREF Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards is now open through the NREF Online Grant Portal. For more information about the NREF Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards or other grant and fellowship programs, please contact NREF at 847.378.0500 or [email protected].
About the NREF
The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in 1980 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to support research and education efforts that enhance and confirm the critical role neurosurgeons play in improving lives.
The NREF is dedicated to providing education to neurosurgeons at all stages of their careers, as well as funding research into new and existing neurosurgical treatments, in order to identify links between best practices and improved outcomes in patient care. Through voluntary public donations, corporate support, and donations from allied groups, the NREF supports endeavors that impact the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, sports-related head injuries, lower back pain and Parkinson’s disease.
For more information about NREF, please visit www.nref.org.