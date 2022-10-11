Newswise — The Neurosurgery Research and Education Foundation’s (NREF) Honor Your Mentor (HYM) Funds started in 2014 with a modest six funds and total pledges of $177,195 from 37 donors. Today, NREF is excited to announce that the program has climbed to an impressive 70 funds with total pledges of $7,067,324.84 from 2,459 donors.

“As the chair of NREF, I want to personally thank two of our most committed leaders, Jon H. Robertson, MD, FAANS, FACS, and Regis W. Haid, Jr, MD, FAANS, for their ingenuity in creating the HYM funds,” states Michael Groff, NREF chair. “What started in 2014 with six funds has grown beyond everyone’s wildest expectations. The HYM program, and the NREF itself, has matured into a juggernaut that supports every aspect of the Neurosurgical mission. I am excited to share with our supporters that we have just crossed the $7 million threshold for HYM. Thanks to the foresight of those that came before our future is brighter than ever. Thank you for your past support and please consider making a contribution to honor the mentor of your choice.”

To date, HYM Funds have provided more than $575,000 in funding for important neurosurgical projects and awards. The funds support leadership endeavors, research projects, educational initiatives and outcomes studies. All neurosurgical subspecialties are represented, as well as various organizations and institutions.

Each fund has a specific purpose and donations fund a chosen research or educational endeavor in the honoree’s name.

About the NREF The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in 1980 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to support research and education efforts that enhance and confirm the critical role neurosurgeons play in improving lives.

The NREF is dedicated to providing education to neurosurgeons at all stages of their careers, as well as funding research into new and existing neurosurgical treatments, in order to identify links between best practices and improved outcomes in patient care. Through voluntary public donations, corporate support, and donations from allied groups, the NREF supports endeavors that impact the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, sports-related head injuries, lower back pain and Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about NREF, please visit www.nref.org.