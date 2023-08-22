Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Lisa J. Thiemann, PhD, CRNA, APNP, FNAP, FAANA, with the Program Director of the Year Award during its 2023 Annual Congress, August 18-22, in Seattle.

The Program Director of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize a CRNA who has made a significant contribution as a program director to the educational process of student registered nurse anesthetists. The award recognizes the individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesiology and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

According to her nomination, Thiemann is the heart of the Nurse Anesthesia Educational Program at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has been instrumental and a catalyst to expanding nurse anesthesia higher education in the state of Wisconsin since assuming the role of its inaugural Program Director in 2017. She is the first Program Director in the state of Wisconsin to receive this award.

In this role, Thiemann crystallized her passion for educating, leading, and serving others. She exercised strategic oversight in the development and implementation of the program’s curriculum, policy and procedures, budget, clinical sites, simulation lab, and faculty recruitment and development.

Thiemann developed relationships with healthcare partners in and around Milwaukee and within Wisconsin to secure clinical affiliations for the nurse anesthesia students. Under her direction, the number clinical sites for nurse anesthesia students grew from six to 21.

Thiemann has been a mentor and impactful role model to students, faculty, and other administrators for more than 20 years. She has been especially supportive of the new faculty. Her guidance, encouragement, and support have been instrumental in the development and continued growth of new and seasoned faculty members.

“It is an honor and a privilege to receive this award,” said Thiemann. “I am grateful to the AANA for recognizing me, and to all my colleagues in Nurse Anesthesia education who work tirelessly to ensure a solid future for our beloved profession. Thank you!”

Thiemann has been honored with leadership distinctions including serving as Senior Director of Professional Practice and Chief Practice Officer for AANA. She later became the Chief Credentialing Officer followed by the Chief Compliance & Innovations Officer with the National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists. In 2022 AANA recognized Thiemann as a Fellow.

Thiemann earned her bachelor’s degree at The University of Cincinnati, her master’s degree Mayo Health-Related Sciences, and her PhD at Villanova University in Pennsylvania.