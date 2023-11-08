Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Nov. 8, 2023) -- Bernice Coleman, PhD, director of Nursing Research and Quality Improvement and assistant professor of Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai, has been elected treasurer of the American Academy of Nursing (AAN).

“This significant appointment underscores Dr. Coleman’s unwavering commitment and dedication to the nursing profession,” said David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, senior vice president, chief nursing executive and James R. Klinenberg, MD, and Lynn Klinenberg Chair in Nursing in honor of Linda Burnes Bolton at Cedars-Sinai.

The American Academy of Nursing, an influential organization that shapes nursing policy at a national level, has more than 3,000 members who are nurse leaders in education, management, practice, policy and research. Coleman's extensive experience and dedication are highly respected among academy members as well as the broader nursing community.

"Serving as treasurer of the academy is an incredible responsibility and privilege,” Coleman said. “I intend to continue the academy’s strong fiscal management while furthering our policy to promote health and wellness within the communities we live in and serve.”

Since her induction into the organization in 2012, Coleman has engaged in volunteer leadership positions, most recently serving on the finance committee. She has also assumed the role of chair of the finance committee. In this role, she played a key part in vetting the academy’s investment decisions and providing fiscal oversight during the implementation of the organization's strategic plan.

"Dr. Coleman's leadership and commitment to equity, diversity, inclusivity and inquiry are invaluable to the academy's mission and to Cedars-Sinai," said longtime colleague Jon Kobashigawa, MD, director of Advanced Heart Disease and the Heart Transplant Program in the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

Coleman joined Cedars-Sinai in 1987 as a clinical nurse specialist in cardiac surgery. Her research spans bench to bedside to community–with work on genomic transplant disparities, family caregivers, and church-based preventive blood pressure education. She earned a master’s degree from the Yale University School of Nursing and a doctorate from the UCLA School of Nursing.

