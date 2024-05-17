Newswise — Professor LIM Chwee Teck, Director of the Institute for Health Innovation & Technology at the National University of Singapore (NUS iHealthtech) and NUSS Professor, has been elected to the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal Society, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to science.

The Royal Society is the world's oldest and most esteemed scientific academy in continuous existence, as well as the United Kingdom’s national academy of sciences. Fellows are elected annually, and candidates are evaluated based on their exceptional achievements in science. This year, the Royal Society elected 70 new Fellows.

Fellows of the Royal Society are elected for life and they are distinguished by the use of the post-nominal letters FRS. Among the illustrious list of past Fellows include renowned individuals such as Sir Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Winston Churchill, Stephen Hawking, Elon Musk as well as over 280 Nobel Laureates, whose ground-breaking discoveries have shaped the course of scientific history.

Sir Adrian Smith, President of the Royal Society, said, “I am pleased to welcome such an outstanding group into the Fellowship of the Royal Society. This new cohort has already made significant contributions to our understanding of the world around us and continue to push the boundaries of possibility in academic research and industry.”

Exceptional contributions to the advancement and application of science and technology

Prof Lim's ground-breaking contributions to mechanobiology and biomedical engineering are world-renowned. His pioneering research, exemplified by innovative applications of engineering principles to address health challenges, demonstrates his exceptional academic distinction in the scientific and healthcare community.

Prof Lim, who is also with the Department of Biomedical Engineering under the NUS College of Design and Engineering, is internationally recognised for his leadership in promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and facilitating the translation of research into tangible outcomes. A prolific inventor and technopreneur, he co-founded six deep tech companies, including one IPO in 2018. His commendable work has led to significant advancements with profound implications for healthcare and medical technology, bridging the gap between laboratory innovation and real-world applications.

This recognition by the Royal Society goes beyond celebrating Prof Lim’s achievements, as it underscores Singapore's growing influence and contribution to the global scientific landscape. Prof Lim was previously honoured with the Nature Lifetime Achievement Award for Mentoring in Science. His commitment to research excellence and his influential role as a mentor to the next generation of scientists will inspire Singapore's scientific community to achieve greater heights.

Prof Lim said, “I am extremely honoured and humbled by the election to the Royal Society. I am grateful for the trust and confidence placed in me by my nominators, peers and colleagues. I am also thankful to NUS for the years of amazing support and encouragement. Finally, I would like to share this honour with my past and present lab members as well as collaborators, without whose contributions this would not have been possible.”

