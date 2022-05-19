Newswise — NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK (May 19, 2022)—In partnership with Verizon, the NYC Media Lab today announced the winners of the $1M Museum Initiative—a nationwide open call for museums and cultural institutions to develop and offer new immersive educational content available to all educators on the Verizon Innovative Learning HQ portal (verizon.com/learning).

Verizon Innovative Learning HQ is a free and publicly available online education portal that brings next-gen learning to all. The site provides access to the latest in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) education materials including innovative learning apps developed by the winners of the 5G EdTech Challenge, standards-aligned lesson plans, and credentialed professional development for educators.

The $1M Museum Initiative aims to build on the 5G EdTech Challenge, launched in 2018, by connecting educators nationwide with museums, science centers, aquariums, and cultural institutions who are able to showcase innovative edtech approaches that weave together physical and digital experiences. Participants will work with peer institutions and experts in immersive, cutting-edge tech. They’ll also collaborate with educators, students, parents, and communities across the country to develop relevant learning content throughout the course of the multi-phase program, which will run through December 2022.

The winning institutions include:

Belle Isle Conservancy, Detroit, MI

Children’s Creativity Museum, San Francisco, CA

Liberty Science Center, Jersey City, NJ

Memorial Art Gallery, Rochester, NY

Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA) , Brooklyn, NY

Ocean Institute, Dana Point, CA

San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art, San Diego, CA

Providence Children’s Museum, Providence, RI

The Franklin Institute, Philadelphia, PA

These institutions were selected for their unique ability to creatively enhance Verizon Innovative Learning App content in a way that is accessible to students and educators no matter where they are. The educational topics covered within the winning applicants’ curricula are intended to reflect a broad range of possibilities to support teachers, improve educational outcomes, and increase student engagement.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges to educational and cultural institutions across the country,” said Abran Maldonado, NYC Media Lab’s Associate Director for the 5G EdTech Challenge program. “Verizon and our consortium of academic institutions realized that museums are an integral part of communities and present immense potential to deliver cutting-edge STEAM education opportunities through 5G AR/VR edtech applications. These funds will provide an infusion of capital and innovation to the local community nationwide.”

Learn more about the $1M Museum Initiative at nycmedialab.org/museuminitiative. Verizon Innovative Learning is a key part of Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement—to help move the world forward for all.

###

About the NYC Media Lab

The NYC Media Lab connects media and technology companies with New York City’s universities to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and talent development. Comprised of a consortium, led by NYU Tandon School of Engineering and including, Columbia University, The New School, CUNY, School of Visual Arts, Manhattan College, and Pratt Institute, the NYC Media Lab's goals are to generate research and development, knowledge transfer, and talent across all of the City’s campuses. For more information about the NYC Media Lab, visit nycmedialab.org.

About Verizon Innovative Learning

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's education initiative targeting Title 1 schools in partnership with Digital Promise, addresses barriers to digital inclusion. It’s a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement. The program provides free devices, free internet access, and a technology-driven curriculum with the goal to transform the learning experience. Through exposure to cutting-edge technology, the program enables students to develop the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. In 2019, Verizon launched its first 5G-enabled Verizon Innovative Learning classroom, with the goal of 100 in the coming years. The company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.