Newswise — NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health is pleased to announce Tiffany Murdock as the organization’s next system vice president and chief nursing officer (CNO), effective later this summer. In this leadership role, Murdock will set the strategy and vision for the organization’s nursing practice and lead the organization’s more than 9,000 nurses. Murdock joins Ochsner’s leadership team after eight years at Singing River Health System, where she has served since 2022 as Singing River’s first female chief executive officer (CEO).

Murdock joins the Ochsner nursing team with extensive healthcare leadership experience, serving in executive, operations and nursing leadership positions at health systems across the country. As CEO of Singing River Health System, Murdock leads a team of more than 3,500 employees serving patients across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Murdock has previously led nursing teams as regional CNO of St. Joseph Health System in California and as system CNO at Asante Health in Oregon. Tiffany holds a BSN in nursing, an MSN and MBA in Health Care Administration, and a doctoral degree in Public Health Executive Leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tiffany Murdock to lead our talented nursing team and support its critical work across our organization,” shared Mike Hulefeld, president and chief operating officer at Ochsner Health. “The dedication and service of our nurses is vital to our mission and impacts millions of lives each year. Tiffany is a passionate advocate and leader and will further our efforts to create a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment for our nursing colleagues.”

Murdock will work in collaboration with the outgoing Ochsner CNO and system vice president of quality, Tracey Moffatt, as she transitions into her new role. Moffatt, who joined Ochsner’s leadership team in 2015, will continue to advance the nursing profession as an executive advisor at Ochsner and as vice president of the Louisiana State Board of Nursing board of directors. Moffatt announced her plans to retire from the chief nursing position last October and will remain an influential driver of Ochsner’s work to invest in professional, educational and career growth opportunities for nurses and healthcare professionals.

“I’m incredibly proud of the Ochsner nursing team and all they have accomplished, especially through the challenges our profession has faced over the past few years,” said Moffatt. “I know Tiffany will be an energizing and persuasive leader who will help make our organization the workplace of choice for nurses from across the region. I’m honored to continue my work supporting workforce initiatives, education and policies that positively impact current and aspiring nurses.”

To learn more about Ochsner Health and explore nursing career opportunities, please click here.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children’s hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana’s top healthcare educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.