Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La – Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans achieved accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, and Ochsner Baptist – A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center, inclusive of Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Complex-Clearview, received accreditation as a Center of Excellence in Continence Care for Women by SRC (Surgical Review Corporation). This accreditation recognizes Ochsner Health’s commitment to a high standard of quality patient care delivery and safety.

“Robotic surgery at Ochsner Medical Center began in 2004. Twenty years later, our surgeons continue to utilize the most advanced robotic technology for both complex cases and routine procedures, delivering expert and safe care. Robot-assisted procedures are utilized for many types of surgical procedures, from bariatric and gynecological surgery, to cancer treatment and organ transplants.,” said Michael Maddox, MD, urologist, Ochsner Health. “This accreditation is a testament to the expertise and care provided by surgeons at Ochsner.”

Established in 2003, SRC is a nonprofit patient safety organization committed to healthcare excellence. Status as an accredited Center of Excellence means each hospital has met nationally and internationally recognized standards. SRC awarded the Center of Excellence accreditation after thoroughly reviewing surgical outcomes, data, medical records and internal processes at Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Baptist. Not all hospitals and surgeons seek accreditation; not all that undergo the rigorous inspection process are granted accreditation.

"Receiving the Center of Excellence in Continence Care for Women accreditation is a result of the compassionate, high quality, multidisciplinary approach to patient care taken daily by the urology care team at Ochsner Baptist. There are 12 sites in the United States to receive this distinction, and it is a great honor to be included,” said Stephen Bardot, MD, chair, department of urology and associate medical director, surgical services, Ochsner Health.

Healthcare facilities and surgeons seeking an SRC accreditation undergo an extensive assessment and inspection process to ensure the applicant meets SRC’s proven standards and requirements. These requirements include surgical volumes, facility equipment, clinical pathways and standardized operating procedures, an emphasis on patient education and continuous quality assessment. Inspectors educate staff in the accredited departments on best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.

“We’re proud to recognize Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans and Ochsner Baptist for its commitment to advancing and providing quality care for all patients,” said Gary M. Pratt, CEO of SRC. “This accreditation signals that these facilities are among the best in this specialty and are dedicated to delivering the highest level of care possible.”

SRC awarded the Surgeon of Excellence accreditation to five Ochsner Health surgeons as part of the accreditation process. Colin Goudelocke, MD, Leslie Knoepp, MD, Laurephile Desrosiers, DO and Joanna Togami, MD earned Surgeon of Excellence accreditation for Continence Care for Women. Michael Maddox, MD, is accredited as a Surgeon of Excellence for Robotic Surgery.

For more information about the urology department and robotic surgery at Ochsner Health, visit www.ochsner.org.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About Surgical Review Corporation

Established in 2003, Surgical Review Corporation (SRC) is an internationally recognized, nonprofit, patient safety organization dedicated to recognizing and refining surgical care. SRC accredits the top hospitals, surgeons and health professionals worldwide that meet our proven standards. Look for our seal, expect excellence. For more information, visit www.surgicalreview.org.