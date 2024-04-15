Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La – Ochsner Health is the recipient of the 2024 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards in four distinguished categories: Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Leadership and Purposes & Values. These accolades are administered by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.

“It is an honor to receive the Culture Excellence Awards, reflecting Ochsner’s unwavering commitment to a workplace where every employee feels valued, inspired and empowered,” said Tracey Schiro, executive vice president, chief people and culture officer, Ochsner Health. “Our dedication to our values of patients first, compassion, integrity, inclusivity, excellence and teamwork makes Ochsner a workplace where everyone can thrive and a place where passion and purpose come together to make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve.”

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians.

Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards recognize organizations that excel in specific areas of workplaces culture:

Innovation

This award will celebrate organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Work-Life Flexibility

This award celebrates the organizations or provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employee's concerns.

Leadership

This award will celebrate organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

Purpose & Values

This award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Details about how Ochsner Health builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

For more information about Ochsner Health, including career opportunities, visit www.ochsner.org.

###

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.