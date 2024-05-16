Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – Ochsner Health is proud to announce its recognition as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2024. This honor, awarded by Forbes in collaboration with market research firm Statista, places Ochsner Health among the elite 500 companies leading the way in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the United States.

Dedicated to enhancing access and opportunities for all its employees, Ochsner Health is a frontrunner in fostering a professional environment where diversity is celebrated, and every employee is empowered to contribute to the collective success of the organization. This achievement highlights Ochsner’s continuous effort to lead with determination and resilience, while keeping the mission and values top of mind to deliver excellence in healthcare to the community.

The 2024 list of American’s Best Employers for Diversity marks the seventh annual list compiled by Forbes. A total of 170,000 employees from various organizations nationwide, all of which have a workforce of a minimum of 1,000 individuals, were surveyed. Participants evaluated an organization’s DEI approach within the assessment, focusing on multiple components, including gender, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation. Additional factors assessed included employee resource groups, transparent employee demographic data, representation of women in leadership, and commitment to supplier diversity.

“Ochsner Health is honored to receive this distinction from Forbes. It underscores our commitment to continually cultivate a diverse and inclusive culture where every employee feels valued, respected and has equal opportunities for success,” said Deborah Grimes, senior vice president and chief diversity officer, Ochsner Health.

Ochsner Health has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry by championing and implementing robust DEI practices including 10 Ochsner Resource Groups designed to focus on patient experience, community outreach, mentoring, recruitment and education. Ochsner Resource Groups are voluntary, employee-led groups open to all Ochsner employees no matter their identity.

“We believe that our strength lies in our diversity, and we will continue to foster an environment that embraces the unique contributions of each individual,” said Grimes.

For more information about Ochsner Health and its DEI initiatives visit, www.ochsner.org/diversity-and-inclusion.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading not-for-profit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 12 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for three consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and connection not found anywhere else in the region. In 2023, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.5 million people from every state in the nation and 65 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 38,000 dedicated team members and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit www.ochsner.org.