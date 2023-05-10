Newswise — COLUMBUS, Ohio - An Ohio State University astronomy professor has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest honors a scientist can receive in the U.S.

David Weinberg, Distinguished University Professor and chair of astronomy, is among 120 new members and 23 international members from 13 countries who were inducted this year in recognition of distinguished and continuing achievement in original research inside their chosen field.

“I have been lucky to have great students and great colleagues throughout my 28 years at Ohio State,” said Weinberg. “It’s just very gratifying to know that your colleagues really recognize and appreciate the work that you do.”

Throughout his career, Weinberg’s work in cosmology has investigated the matter and energy contents of the universe, the formation of galaxies, and the origin of the chemical elements. He is also known for his theoretical work, using supercomputer simulations of dark matter and galaxy clustering, and for his leading roles in cosmological surveys, especially the Sloan Digital Sky Surveys.

“Professor Weinberg’s election into the highly prestigious National Academy of Sciences is a testament of his career dedicated to research, scholarship and to deepening our understanding of the universe around us,” said Peter Mohler, interim executive vice president of research, innovation and knowledge at Ohio State.

Weinberg becomes the first astronomer from Ohio State to have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. According to Weinberg, it was possible to flourish because Ohio State is an ideal space for the exchange of ideas.

“What has made Ohio State astronomy so great is that we recruit terrific people and create an environment where they can do better science here than they could anywhere else,” said Weinberg. “As I now become someone who can elect members in the future, I hope to nominate some other great people from public universities.”

Weinberg received his B.S in physics at Yale University and his Ph.D. in astrophysics at Princeton University. His previous recognitions include the 2021 Dannie Heineman Prize awarded by the American Astronomical Society and the American Institute of Physics.

Weinberg joins 11 other Ohio State faculty who are members of the National Academy of Sciences.

A private, nonprofit society, the National Academy of Sciences was originally established by Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War to provide scientific advice to the government. Now an advisory body with more than 2,500 active members, its various committees and panels have helped direct a number of scientific and military projects, including future NASA missions and potential telescope proposals.

#