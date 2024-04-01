Health

Keith Wroblewski, is a board certified ophthalmologist and an associate professor of Ophthalmology at the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. He can talk about safe ways to view the eclipse to protect your eyes.

Astrophysics/History

Alexander van der Horst is an associate professor of physics and deputy chair of the Physics Department. His expertise includes high-energy astrophysics, cosmic transients, multi-wavelength observations, computational modeling, gamma-ray bursts, and magnetars.