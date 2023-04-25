Newswise — The Fletcher School at Tufts University is offering a unique, limited enrollment, online executive education course on climate diplomacy taught by Dean Rachel Kyte, former World Bank special envoy for climate change and leading expert in both climate diplomacy and the economics of climate action.

“Climate diplomacy is present at every negotiation table of consequence around the world. The ability to participate in and lead these conversations is now essential across all sectors and industries—from finance and development to energy, technology, supply chain, and public policy,” states Dean Kyte.

Without urgent action we are on “a highway to hell with our foot on the accelerator,” says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and this course, Taking our Foot off the Accelerator: Prospects for Climate Action in 2023, provides executives the climate diplomacy skills and understanding needed today.

Through lectures, collaborative analysis, and active discussion, this month-long online course will review what is at stake in climate diplomacy today and offer a deep dive into climate finance—the linchpin around which climate action operates. The class will examine leadership among governments and non-state actors and explore how the United Nations can hold all actors accountable for urgent action. Upon completion of this course, participants will possess a deeper understanding of what needs to happen to achieve the requisite changes in agreements at COP28, the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023.

This course offers a rare opportunity to engage with Dean Rachel Kyte, a renowned global climate finance and diplomacy expert. She is a member of the UN secretary-general’s high-level advisory group on climate action and an advisor to the UK presidency of the UN climate talks. Kyte is co-chair of the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative (VCMI), and chair of the FONERWA, the Rwanda Green Fund. She frequently advises investors, governments, and non-profits on climate, energy, and finance for sustainable development.

This is a self-paced virtual course including three virtual sessions with Dean Kyte. Participants will:

Analyze the opportunities for effective climate diplomacy in the run up to COP28

Understand tensions within energy transitions

Engage with up-to-the-minute research and analysis on climate action and climate diplomacy

Understand current analysis on how to finance climate action and implications for the financial system

Build their professional network

2023 Course schedule:

May 18: Online course begins

June 8, 10, & 11: Live online sessions with Dean Rachel Kyte

June 18: Course ends

