According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, this year an estimated 54,600 new cases of oral cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S.

Of those individuals, 43 percent will not survive longer than five years, and many who survive will suffer from long-term problems, such as severe facial disfigurement or difficulties with eating and speaking.

Our dental expert, Angela Chi, D.M.D., Professor, Oral Pathology, Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso can speak on:

how oral cancer is detected

what the warning signs are

what are the different types of oral cancer

and what should folks be on the lookout for

At the HSDM Dr. Chi is implementing her knowledge of oral cancer into the Hunt School of Dental Medicine curriculum and training future dentists.