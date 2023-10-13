Newswise — The following statement is issued on behalf of the American Academy of Neurological Surgery, American Association of Neurological Surgeons, American Board of Neurological Surgery, Congress of Neurological Surgeons and Society of Neurological Surgeons on behalf of our neurosurgical colleagues and the global society we are privileged to serve:

As neurosurgical professional organizations, we are shocked and saddened by the events occurring in Israel and the Gaza Strip, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and widespread fear and suffering. We strongly condemn this terrorist attack on Israeli civilians and the horrific systematic and intentional targeting of innocent civilians — particularly women, children and infants — by Hamas. While decrying the unspeakable atrocities committed by that organization, we simultaneously and fervently maintain that any governmental response to that savage, unprovoked attack must abide by international standards of moral conduct, particularly protecting, wherever and whenever possible, civilian lives.

As organizations dedicated to education, research, treatment and advocacy related to diseases of the brain and spine — conditions that constitute many of humanity’s most common, consequential and debilitating afflictions — we are committed to advancing the health, safety and well-being of individuals worldwide, regardless of nationality, ethnicity or religious background. As such, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families affected by this tragic event, and we stand with the medical professionals — including our neurosurgical colleagues in the region — and first responders who are working tirelessly to provide life-saving care to those injured in the attack and ongoing conflict.

Furthermore, we wish to express our unequivocal condemnation of violence as a means of advancing individual or national self-interests, wherever and whenever such tyrannical disregard for human life, dignity and freedom takes place. There is never any justification for the planned and intentional slaughter of innocent civilians, sexual violence and hostage-taking.

We hope for a swift cessation of hostilities, the release of the hostages and the restoration of regular societal order that is respectful of the basic rights that fundamentally and inherently belong to all human beings and enables health care providers to carry out their essential work in an environment of safety and security.

