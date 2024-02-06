



ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2024 Newswise — /PRNewswire/ -- OriGene is excited to announce that it has been selected as the 2023 Bioz Stars Award Winner in the following categories: Cloning, Vectors, & CRISPR. In the cloning category, OriGene has been awarded the Rapid Star Award, which recognizes OriGene as the fastest growing supplier in cloning, identified by having the greatest increase in citations in 2023. In the Vectors and CRISPR categories, OriGene has been awarded the All Star Award, identified by having the highest average Bioz Star scores. Products that have been used more frequently and more recently than other products as documented in published articles, receive higher Bioz Star scores. By selecting products with the most stars, researchers are increasing the likelihood that their experiments will be successful.

Over the past 25 years, OriGene has meticulously built and refined our product portfolio, notably our TrueORF® Gold plasmids, ensuring comprehensive coverage, full-length sequencing verification, and expression validation through Western blot analysis. This unwavering dedication has resonated with scientists worldwide, as reflected in the numerous citations of OriGene plasmids (cDNA clones), vectors, and CRISPR products, underscoring our product excellence.

OriGene is truly honored to receive multiple 2023 Bioz Stars Awards. This prestigious acknowledgment serves as a powerful validation of our enduring commitment to delivering research tools that consistently meet the highest quality standards. "We sincerely appreciate the trust placed upon OriGene by researchers globally and would like to thank Bioz for recognizing OriGene's pivotal contribution to plasmid/vector construction and CRISPR tool manufacturing for advancing gene function studies."– Dr. Xuan Liu, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, OriGene Technologies Inc.

Bioz Stars Awards are one-of-a-kind, data-driven, objective and trusted. The unique Bioz Stars Awards are based on real-world measured successful product use by researchers. Patented Bioz AI technology analyzes 35 million published scientific articles, to identify those products that are preferred by over 16 million researchers from around the world. Over 300 million products from 50,000 suppliers have been analyzed, and from which the award winners have been selected.

"The award winners are companies that have competed and won in the ultimate runoff between 50,000 suppliers that have their products listed on Bioz.com. Bioz Stars Award winners are selected based on objective scientific data that is analyzed using advanced patented Bioz AI technology. The AI generates objective product ratings and recommendations based on product usage data from within 35 million peer-reviewed scientific articles, the data that researchers trust the most." - Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Scientific Officer, President & Founder of Bioz.

About OriGene Technologies Inc.:

OriGene Technologies, Inc. is a gene centric life sciences company dedicated to supporting academic, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and biotech companies in their research of gene functions and drug discovery. OriGene's novel product line includes one of the world's largest cDNA and shRNA clone collections, ready-to-use Lenti and AAV particles, over 12,000 purified human proteins produced from mammalian (HEK293) cells, over 60,000 high quality primary antibodies including TrueMAB™ mouse monoclonal antibodies and polyclonal antibodies made against full-length proteins for the conservation of native epitopes, validated "mono-specific" monoclonal antibodies called UltraMAB®, which offer a unique solution to the critical issue of antibody specificity, >140,000 highly validated human tissues, and protein microarray products and services. For more information, visit www.origene.com.

Helpful Links: