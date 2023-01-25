FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas – Taylor M. Yong, M.D., M.S., has joined Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso as an orthopaedic surgeon who is fellowship trained in orthopaedic trauma. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2015 from the Foster School of Medicine at TTUHSC El Paso.

Dr. Yong completed a unique six-year residency track at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which included a Master’s of Science in health care research from the Dartmouth Institute. After residency, he completed his orthopaedic trauma fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Yong’s focus includes orthopaedic trauma, polytraumatized patients, pelvic and hip socket surgery, and musculoskeletal infection. While training at Universitätsspital Basel in Switzerland, he was awarded the prestigious AO Trauma North America Jack McDaniel Memorial Fellowship, granted annually to a single outstanding surgeon committed to teaching and the clinical practice of fracture surgery.

“The emphasis on evidence-based medicine at Dartmouth left a significant impression on me and will guide my practice as I care for patients across our Borderplex,” said Dr. Yong, who is an assistant professor at TTUHSC El Paso.

TTP El Paso is hiring world-class specialists like Dr. Yong to provide specialty care here in our Borderplex, reducing the need for local families to travel outside the city to receive care, especially after traumatic injuries.

Orthopaedic trauma refers to an injury caused by an external force, such as a severe fall, a car collision or even a violent attack. Common injuries include fractures, ligament tears, tendon tears and joint dislocations.

Orthopaedic trauma can affect anyone. It is essential that any complex fracture is treated by an orthopaedic trauma specialist to ensure the body heals properly.

As the clinical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, the specialists who comprise TTP El Paso each hold faculty appointments at the medical school, where they teach the next generation of health care leaders. Dr. Yong is a member of the faculty of the Foster School of Medicine’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation at TTUHSC El Paso.

TTUHSC El Paso faculty research the newest care trends and technology in their fields, meaning patients receive the latest developed approach to health care, and in this case, all areas of innovative orthopaedics and orthopaedic trauma, led by associate professor and Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation chair Rajiv Rajani, M.D.

“Under the leadership of Dr. Rajani, we have a skilled team capable of educating students and providing high-quality orthopaedic subspecialty care to meet the expanding needs of not only the community, but the entire Borderplex region,” said Dr. Yong. Before the Foster School of Medicine opened in 2009, El Paso County had 37% less physicians when compared to the average for the state of Texas. Over the next 10 years, the county saw an increase of physicians, reducing the shortage to 28%. Growing our own and training the next generation of health care leaders who will remain in or return to our Borderplex – like Dr. Yong – is a key part of TTUHSC El Paso’s mission.

Doctor shortages in rural West Texas contribute to a larger, nationwide deficit. Towns in surrounding Hudspeth and Culberson counties, as well as unincorporated communities outside of El Paso, lack sufficient health care access. The Foster School of Medicine trains students in culturally competent care with the goal of keeping these future physicians in West Texas to treat patients in both metropolitan and rural areas. Dr. Yong said the U.S.-Mexico border and its current sociopolitical landscape create distinct challenges and opportunities for health care providers.

“It’s truly a unique environment to live and practice in,” he said. “Our Borderplex is an underserved community where I know I can have an immediate and tangible impact. I hope to improve the ability of patients to access high-quality orthopaedic trauma care as well as improve the overall quality of orthopaedic trauma care across the region.”

More About Dr. Taylor Yong Dr. Yong is an active member of AO Trauma, the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS), and the American Orthopaedic Association (AOA) Emerging Leaders Program. He is passionate about education, mentorship and research. For a list of his publications, please visit his PubMed Profile.

About Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso As the medical practice of the Foster School of Medicine, Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso is the region’s largest multispecialty medical group practice, with over 250 specialists providing world-class patient care right here at home. Our physicians are dedicated to excellence and committed to caring for Borderplex patients at convenient locations across the city so families never need to leave the region to find the latest medical and treatment opportunities.

About Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso TTUHSC El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It is the only health sciences center along the U.S.-Mexico border designated as a Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care leaders, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation college students. TTUHSC El Paso was established to focus on the unique health care and educational needs of our Borderplex community. In 2023, TTUHSC El Paso celebrates its 10th anniversary as an independent university within the Texas Tech University System. In a decade, the university has graduated over 2,000 doctors, nurses and researchers, and will soon add dentists to its alumni.