Newswise — The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) recognized Janet L. Abrahm, MD, FACP, FAAHPM, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, as a recipient of an ASCO Special Award, the Society’s highest honor. The recipients of the ASCO Special Awards are recognized for their work to transform cancer care around the world.

Abrahm was awarded the Walther Cancer Foundation Supportive Oncology Award, noting Abrahm as a distinguished leader in palliative and supportive oncology through the prevention, assessment, and management of cancer- and treatment-related suffering.

In 2002, after 20 years as a practicing hematologist/oncologist, Abrahm created the first palliative care service and first palliative care fellowship at Dana-Farber and Brigham and Women’s. She has spent more than 10 years as a faculty member in the national Dana-Farber Master Course for oncologists, speaking on a broad array of cancer-related palliative care topics. Continuing her role as an innovator, she collaborates with a research team utilizing national clinical practice guidelines to employ clinical decision support systems, aiming to improve oncologists' management of their patients' symptoms.

ASCO will recognize this achievement at the ASCO 2024 annual meeting, held virtually and in Chicago, May 31-June 4, 2024.