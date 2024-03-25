Newswise — WESTWOOD, NJ (March 25, 2024) – In a significant leap forward in breast cancer detection and patient care, Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center has proudly announced the acquisition of the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ system from Hologic. This state-of-the-art technology promises better, earlier detection of breast cancer, providing patients with more accurate results and greater peace of mind during screenings.

Compared to traditional 2D mammograms, the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam has demonstrated remarkable performance, detecting 20-65% more invasive breast cancers. This advanced screening technology enhances accuracy, reducing the likelihood of missed diagnoses, and ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

One of the key advantages of the Genius™ exam is its ability to reduce unnecessary callbacks by up to 40% when compared to 2D mammography alone. This means patients can experience greater reassurance and efficiency in their breast cancer screening process.

Addressing a longstanding challenge in breast cancer detection, particularly for women with dense breast tissue, the Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam showcases superior accuracy compared to 2D mammography. It is the only mammogram FDA-approved as superior for women with dense breasts compared to 2D alone. With nearly fifty percent of women between the ages of 40 and 74 having dense breasts, this advancement holds significant promise for a large segment of the population.

Additionally, the hospital acquired the SmartCurve™ breast stabilizing system, which is clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram without compromising image quality, workflow, or dose. The SmartCurve™ system features a proprietary curved surface that mirrors the shape of a woman’s breast to reduce pinching and allow better distribution of force over the entire breast.

“This new technology allows us to provide a more comfortable mammogram while maintaining clinical accuracy, which is key,” assures Gail Starr, M.D., radiologist at Pascack Valley Medical Center. “Mammograms are critical to the early detection of breast cancer and we’re hopeful that with the addition of the SmartCurve system, we’ll be able to lessen the pain and anxiety associated with mammograms and, as a result, increase screening compliance.”

Pascack Valley Medical Center's commitment to providing the highest standard of care is underscored by this technological enhancement, reflecting the hospital’s dedication to early detection and improved patient outcomes. Learn more about services available at Pascack Valley Medical Center and schedule an appointment for your mammogram online or call 201-781-1400

