Newswise — A PCOM alumnus who recently made the largest philanthropic commitment in the 125-year history of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) and the Philadelphia-based health insurer Independence Blue Cross (IBX) have been honored as the inaugural Ignite Award recipients during the A Night to Ignite Gala on April 27.

Organized by PCOM Institutional Advancement, the gala supported United & Ignited, a comprehensive fundraising campaign that launched publicly in January and has surpassed $50 million of its $65 million goal. Campaign priorities include accelerating academic excellence, expanding clinical opportunities, and enhancing student experiences.

Howard A. Hassman, DO ’83, chief scientific officer of the clinical research organization CenExel HRI, recently made a record-setting eight-figure commitment to PCOM that not only advances PCOM and its strategic priorities but also serves as the cornerstone commitment of United & Ignited.

In recognition of Hassman’s dedication to philanthropy at PCOM, a primary academic building was renamed the Howard A. Hassman, DO ’83 Academic Center and Family Medicine at PCOM, the healthcare center on City Avenue, was named the Joseph M. Hassman, DO ’65 Family Medicine Center in honor of Hassman’s father.

“We’re honoring Dr. Hassman not only for the resources he has shared but for the lives that will be touched and the dreams that will be nurtured,” said PCOM President and CEO Jay S. Feldstein, DO ’81. “His philanthropic spirit serves as a catalyst for change, reminding us all that one person’s generosity can indeed make a significant impact.”

IBX is the leading health insurance company in the Greater Philadelphia region and is a champion for health equity and positive social change. A loyal supporter of PCOM for over 30 years, IBX helps to fund wellness programs, research, and community outreach. Since 2018, IBX has served as the title sponsor of PCOM’s Community Wellness Initiative and its predecessor event, Wellness Fest. This past year, CWI hosted nearly 90 community events, engaged over 150 PCOM students, served nearly 5,000 people at PCOM food pantries, and screened and educated 6,000 community members. IBX Blue Crew employee volunteers have participated in various PCOM-led activities.

“As we considered recipients for the Ignite Award, Independence Blue Cross was an obvious choice,” Feldstein said. “Independence Blue Cross has been a continuous and generous sponsor of PCOM and has been a true partner with us in advancing the health of communities in and around Philadelphia.”

Independence Blue Cross President and CEO Gregory E. Deavens accepted the award.