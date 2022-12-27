Newswise — Hackensack, NJ – December 27, 2022 – On Monday, December 19, during a private presentation, Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley honored the wish of 15-year-old Shannon of Rockland County (NY), who elected to use her wish to give back to pediatric patients at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health at Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center. With the help of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley, Shannon gifted six iPads, six Nintendo Switches and 9 $100 Netflix subscription gift cards to benefit fellow patients during their hospital stays.

“We are so moved by Shannon’s show of compassion and consideration in support of our patients,” said Burton E. Appel, M.D., associate director, Children’s Cancer Institute, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health and Shannon’s physician. “Shannon could have wished for a special trip or a once in a lifetime experience, but she thought of other children that could benefit from the use of technology during their hospital stays. We thank her for her kindness, and also Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for granting her wish.”

In 2018, Shannon was diagnosed with a critical illness and although Shannon’s original wish was to attend Comic-Con San Diego, a convention dedicated to comic books, movies and comic culture, the spread of COVID-19 prevented that from happening. Shannon later faced some medical challenges which further delayed her wish and made her reimagine the experience.

After speaking with her mother, Shannon decided to act and give back to patients at the Children’s Hospital. For Shannon, days spent in the clinic for treatment were difficult, but with the help of electronics and video games, she was able to keep herself busy. She was able to work with the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley team and pick out certain streaming services and devices that she enjoys and believes that other children would enjoy as well.

“Our Wish Team grants all types of wishes throughout the year whether it’s to have a room redecoration, a gaming computer, to meet their favorite celebrity, go to their favorite theme park or reconnect with family,” said Kristine Burton, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. “However, wishes like Shannon’s demonstrate the powerful impact of a wish – kids helping other kids get through treatment is truly an inspiration to us all.”

When wish kid Shannon was asked about why she chose a “to give” wish she shared, “I want to give kids what helped me through treatments and to give back to the clinic that helped me!”

For more than two decades, Dr. Appel has cared for pediatric patients with cancer and blood disorders. Since December 2020, he has had a special relationship with Make-A-Wish New Jersey, which closely collaborated with Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley to ensure Shannon’s wish was granted. As a chapter medical advisor. Dr. Appel is one of three pediatricians to serve in the position in New Jersey, and one of 200 pediatricians - some hematologists and oncologists but other specialists and generalists as well - who serve in this capacity across the United States. He works closely with non-clinical team members of Make-A-Wish New Jersey in evaluating and ensuring a planned wish is safe for a patient and determining what kind of support is needed if travel is involved.



“We are so moved by Shannon’s selfless gift,” said Amy Glazer, executive director, Children’s Health, Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. “She truly thought of how our patients can keep themselves entertained during times that can be very challenging and scary. We are so grateful for Shannon’s most thoughtful gift, and commend her and Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley for their generosity this holiday season!”

