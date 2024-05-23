Newswise — CHICAGO – Researchers from Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will present data on the latest advances in cancer research at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, happening May 31—June 4, 2024 in Chicago and online. Follow @PennMedicine and @PennMDForum for updates.

ASCO leaders from Penn Medicine

Lynn M. Schuchter, MD, FASCO, the Madlyn and Leonard Abramson Professor of Clinical Oncology and director of the Tara Miller Melanoma Center, is the 2023-2024 ASCO President, and the ASCO Annual Meeting program features more than 200 sessions complementing her Presidential Theme: The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure. Schuchter’s experiences treating patients over a three-decade career at Penn informed the development of her patient-centered theme for the meeting.

In addition, Angela DeMichele, MD, MSCE, FASCO, the Mariann T. and Robert J. MacDonald Professor in Breast Cancer Research, is the chair of the Scientific Program Committee; Charu Aggarwal, MD, MPH, FASCO, the Leslye M. Heisler Associate Professor for Lung Cancer Excellence, is the chair of the Cancer Communications Committee and an incoming elected member of the Nominating Committee; and Neha Vapiwala, MD, FASCO, a professor of Radiation Oncology, is an elected member of the Nominating Committee.

Key Presentations

Penn researchers will present results from clinical trials, including a national cooperative group study for esophageal cancer, a Phase I study using a new CAR T cell therapy for re-treatment in patients with lymphoma, and a multicenter study of a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. They will also present results from several studies that show how AI is being applied to cancer care.

Treatment clinical trials

Phase II study of combination therapy for recurrent ovarian cancer (Abstract 5510). Currently, no treatment alternatives to chemotherapy exist for ovarian cancer that returns after standard platinum chemotherapy. According to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, around 70 percent of patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer will have a recurrence. This investigator-initiated multi-center clinical trial, led by Fiona Simpkins, MD, the Hilarie L. and Mitchell L. Morgan President's Distinguished Professor in Women's Health, assessed a new strategy combining two different targeted therapies—an ATR inhibitor and a PARP inhibitor—for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. The combination therapy was safe, and nearly half of the patients saw some tumor shrinkage, with an overall response rate of 48.5 percent and median progression-free survival of 8.3 months. Simpkins will present the findings in a Clinical Science Symposium on Saturday, June 1 at 1:15 p.m. CT in Room E451.





AI in cancer care

Deep learning CT-imaging based biomarker to predict immunotherapy response in lung cancer (Abstract 102). One of the challenges to determining whether someone with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will benefit from immunotherapy is that a tissue biopsy is required to determine the PD-L1 status, the most common—yet still imperfect—biomarker of response. In this study, Ravi Parikh, MD, an assistant professor of Medicine and Health Policy, and colleagues, used a deep-learning model to develop a biomarker based on data from patient CT scans, which are widely used and more readily available than tissue biopsies. The team trained the model on nearly 20,000 patient scans from nine different institutions and validated it in two different datasets: one including more than 450 scans from patients treated at 10 different institutions, representing ‘real world’ data, and a smaller data set from a Phase I clinical trial. The model was accurately able to predict “high responders” with a three times greater likelihood of progression-free survival than those the model identified as “low responders,” independent of PD-L1 status. Parikh will present the findings in a Clinical Science Symposium on Saturday, June 1 at 8 a.m. CT in Hall D1.





