Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— Penn Medicine hospitals have once again been ranked among the top in the nation by U.S News & World Report. The combined enterprise of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center is ranked #13 in the nation on the magazine’s prestigious annual Honor Roll for the 15th consecutive year. HUP/PPMC is also ranked as the top hospital in Pennsylvania and #1 in the Philadelphia metro area in the 2021-2022 survey. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health also garnered impressive honors this year, ranking #4 in Pennsylvania.

HUP/PPMC is among only 20 institutions named to the publication’s Honor Roll -- and the only one in Pennsylvania or the Philadelphia region -- out of more than 4,500 hospitals analyzed nationwide. Hospitals must perform near the top of the rankings in multiple specialties and conditions/treatments in order to earn a place on the Honor Roll.

In addition to its ranking as an Honor Roll hospital, HUP/PPMC is nationally ranked for excellence in a dozen specialties: Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Ear, Nose & Throat, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Geriatrics, Gynecology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology.

The combined enterprise is also rated as High Performing in 16 Common Adult Procedures and Conditions, including Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Aortic Valve Surgery, Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Stroke, and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

Additional Penn Medicine hospitals honored in the latest rankings are:

Lancaster General Health ranks #4 in Pennsylvania and is nationally ranked in Orthopedics and Urology, and rated as High Performing in 15 Common Adult Procedures and Conditions

Pennsylvania Hospital ranks #11 in Pennsylvania and #4 in the Philadelphia region

Chester County Hospital ranks #14 in Pennsylvania and #8 in the Philadelphia region

Complete rankings, as well as the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals methodology, is available at www.usnews.com/besthospitals.

Penn Medicine is one of the world’s leading academic medical centers, dedicated to the related missions of medical education, biomedical research, and excellence in patient care. Penn Medicine consists of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (founded in 1765 as the nation’s first medical school) and the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which together form a $8.9 billion enterprise.

The Perelman School of Medicine has been ranked among the top medical schools in the United States for more than 20 years, according to U.S. News & World Report's survey of research-oriented medical schools. The School is consistently among the nation's top recipients of funding from the National Institutes of Health, with $496 million awarded in the 2020 fiscal year.

The University of Pennsylvania Health System’s patient care facilities include: the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center—which are recognized as one of the nation’s top “Honor Roll” hospitals by U.S. News & World Report—Chester County Hospital; Lancaster General Health; Penn Medicine Princeton Health; and Pennsylvania Hospital, the nation’s first hospital, founded in 1751. Additional facilities and enterprises include Good Shepherd Penn Partners, Penn Medicine at Home, Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital, and Princeton House Behavioral Health, among others.

Penn Medicine is powered by a talented and dedicated workforce of more than 44,000 people. The organization also has alliances with top community health systems across both Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, creating more options for patients no matter where they live.

Penn Medicine is committed to improving lives and health through a variety of community-based programs and activities. In fiscal year 2020, Penn Medicine provided more than $563 million to benefit our community.