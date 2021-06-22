Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (HUP) and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) rank #27 in the United States and #50 globally on Newsweek’s World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2021, which ranks the 250 best medical institutions that are leading the field in smart technologies, like digital surgery, imaging, artificial intelligence, telehealth and electronic medical records. Results are based on worldwide recommendations from medical professionals.

“We are proud to develop and deploy the best possible approaches to caring for our patients,” said Michele Volpe, Chief Executive Officer of PPMC. “This means we’re not only offering the most advanced diagnostic tools, treatments and therapies, but we also constantly seek to implement systems and technologies that make it easier and faster to deliver the right care to each patient, and provide them with a positive experience while they’re in our hospitals.”

HUP/PPMC have most recently focused on initiatives to improve nursing efficiencies, including the use of a mobile application that allows nurses to do work in the computer system while on the move, rather than at a nursing station. The application allows nurses to send secure messages on the go and scan medication orders from their phones. This and other innovations allow nurses more time to focus on patient care while simultaneously improving speed and ensuring safety.

Penn Medicine will soon expand its capacity for care even further with the Fall 2021 opening of the Pavilion, a 1.5 million-square-foot future-forward facility on the campus of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Among the approaches that will transform care in the building, which is the largest capital project in Penn’s history: A state-of-the-art Epilepsy Monitoring Unit equipped with cameras, recording equipment, and advanced imaging to study seizures in real time, and interactive “Careboards” – 75-inch screens in each patient room that provide real-time care plan and team information, capabilities to communicate with staff, and the ability to video call loved ones.

“HUP has always prioritized innovation, and the new patient Pavilion is a transformational embodiment of that commitment,” said Regina Cunningham, PhD, RN, Chief Executive Officer of HUP. “Not only will this new facility facilitate the highest level of patient care, but it’s also built to foster research into the therapies and treatments of the future, cementing Penn Medicine as a leader in health, science, and exceptional patient experience for generations to come.”

Newsweek’s rankings were developed in partnership with data research firm Statista Inc. For complete results and methodology, visit https://www.newsweek.com/worlds-best-smart-hospitals-2021.

